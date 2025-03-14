Urgent Statement on Pope Francis's Condition: Great Joy for the Vatican

Today marks one month since Pope Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital. On February 14, the Pontiff was hospitalized following a diagnosis of bronchitis that eventually developed into bilateral pneumonia. Throughout his stay in the hospital, Pope Francis has experienced several respiratory crises and episodes of mild kidney failure, although his condition has greatly improved.

Recently, the latest medical report on Pope Francis revealed that he is no longer in "imminent danger." The last chest X-ray performed on the Pontiff showed an improvement in his condition, supporting the progress observed in recent days. This morning, the Holy See issued a new update on Pope Francis's condition, stating that "the Pope had a peaceful night."

| Instagram, @franciscus

The doctors have observed an improvement in the chest X-rays and blood tests, indicating a positive response to the treatment. Although his condition is stable, the professionals remain cautious due to his age and the complex clinical picture.

So, despite the significant improvements in his health, everything seems to indicate that Pope Francis will have to remain in the hospital for a few more days. This prudent decision will ensure that his recovery progresses safely and effectively before he is discharged.

Pope Francis's Health Evolves Favorably

Pope Francis has been hospitalized for a month. Although his health has had several ups and downs throughout these weeks, it seems that the Pontiff is now showing stable improvement. Nevertheless, he remains under the watchful eye of the doctors at Rome's Gemelli Hospital.

During the day, the Pope receives high-flow oxygen therapy through nasal cannulas, which improves his respiratory capacity. At night, he is given non-invasive mechanical ventilation with a mask, ensuring restful sleep and adequate oxygenation. Additionally, he continues with respiratory and motor physiotherapy to strengthen his pulmonary system and mobility.

| Instagram, @franciscus

Despite his hospitalization, Pope Francis has kept his spiritual life active. He has followed the spiritual exercises of the Roman Curia via videoconference and has participated in prayers in the hospital chapel. These activities, among others, allow him to stay connected with the community and find solace during his recovery.

For now, Pope Francis's health continues to be closely monitored by the medical team. But if his condition continues to improve, everything points to him soon being discharged and returning to his responsibilities, strengthened by the support of millions of faithful around the world.