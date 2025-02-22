Absolute Surprise: the Truth About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Marriage

The relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seems to be going through a difficult phase. According to El Nacional, the distance between them has become more evident, both in the public sphere and in their private life.

Tensions have increased at their residence in Montecito, California, and people close to Meghan and Harry claim that their arguments are becoming more frequent. Even some neighbors have commented that they have heard their altercations, which has reinforced rumors about a possible separation.

| Europa Press

Harry and Meghan: Signs That Give Them Away?

The signs of crisis don't only come from their close circle. In recent public appearances, the couple has shown visible signs of cooling in their relationship.

One of the most talked-about moments occurred at an NBA game. During the event, Meghan rejected a kiss from Harry, captured on the famous 'kiss cam'. The gesture sparked speculation about their relationship and became a topic of debate on social media.

Another detail that fueled the rumors was their 5th wedding anniversary, which went practically unnoticed. Unlike previous years, there were no posts, events, or public celebrations, something unusual for such a media-focused couple.

| Instagram, @archewell_sussex_

Differences in Raising Their Children

One of the points of conflict in their marriage, according to El Nacional, is the education of their children, Archie and Lilibet. Harry and Meghan can't agree on their upbringing. The differences have become more pronounced on issues like public exposure and the environment in which they should grow up.

The constant media pressure and criticism have made these discrepancies even more marked. The lack of agreement on these issues has caused tensions that have affected their coexistence.

Financial Problems and Luxurious Lifestyle

Despite the million-dollar contracts they signed after leaving the royal family, their financial situation is complicated, according to reports collected by El Nacional.

| Getty Images de selensergen, Grok, en.e-noticies.cat

The couple is struggling to maintain their lifestyle. The income doesn't seem to be enough to cover the expense structure they manage. Both Harry and Meghan are looking for new sources of income, but the economic uncertainty has caused more friction between them.

Media Pressure and Loss of Privacy

Since they decided to step away from the British royal family, the couple has been under constant public scrutiny. The media pressure and lack of privacy have created a stressful environment. Those close to the couple claim that this has caused a progressive emotional distancing.

El Nacional also points out that Harry and Meghan haven't shared a bed for some time, which many interpret as a reflection of the fracture in their relationship.

A Separation on the Horizon?

So far, there hasn't been an official statement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, the signs of crisis are becoming more evident. The constant arguments, emotional distance, and financial problems have created an atmosphere of uncertainty about the future of their marriage.

However, other media outlets claim that the separation rumors are exaggerated and that the relationship between Harry and Meghan remains strong. As proof of this, they point to their complicity during the Invictus Games, where they appeared affectionate and smiling in public.

According to these versions, the displays of affection at that event contradict the idea of a definitive distancing. The answer will come with time, as always.