Absolute Emotion for the Words María Del Monte Has Dedicated to Inmaculada Casal

Last Friday, February 28, Andalusia Day, María del Monte experienced an unforgettable day. The singer received the Medal of the Arts of Andalusia, an honor she shared with other great names like Pablo Alborán and Karina. However, what became the most talked-about moment of the day was her unexpected gesture with her wife, Inmaculada Casal.

Everything happened when Inmaculada Casal, a journalist and the artist's partner, interviewed María del Monte after receiving her award. At the end, Casal tried to give her a loving kiss, but the singer unexpectedly dodged the gesture. The scene quickly went viral, sparking all kinds of comments on social media.

| Antena 3

Hours later, María del Monte connected live with the program Y ahora Sonsoles, a show she collaborates with. As expected, the collaborators didn't miss the opportunity to ask her about the striking moment she had with her wife.

María del Monte Speaks About Inmaculada Casal on Y ahora Sonsoles

With her characteristic sincerity, María del Monte clarified what happened. "I'm not very expressive in public," she confessed with a laugh.

| Antena 3

But María del Monte didn't want to leave it there and added a detail that made everyone smile: "Later I grabbed her and gave her 2 thousand kisses." A revelation that sparked laughter in the studio.

Emotion Over the Words María del Monte Dedicated to Inmaculada Casal

Inmaculada Casal, who was by her side during the video call, also intervened with humor. "Look at what she did to me," she said, provoking general laughter. But the most emotional moment came when María del Monte wanted to close the topic with words that moved everyone present.

| Europa Press

"She is an essential pillar of my life," the artist declared, looking tenderly at her partner. The declaration provoked an outburst of applause in the studio and an atmosphere filled with feelings. Undoubtedly, another display of the complicity and love that unites the couple.

Social media soon echoed these statements, filling with messages of support and admiration for María del Monte and Inmaculada Casal. Despite the unexpected viral moment, the singer has shown once again that love and complicity are above all. An Andalusia Day marked by emotion, recognitions and the most beautiful words.