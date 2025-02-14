180º Turn with What Marieta Has Confessed About Suso in 'GH Dúo': 'Every Day'

A month and a half ago, Marieta, a contestant on GH Dúo, said farewell to her boyfriend Suso Álvarez. The contestant had already expressed before entering the Guadalix house that she was afraid of being physically separated from her partner. However, after several weeks without seeing him, Marieta has said that Suso asks her to marry him "every day".

It was Sergio who suggested that for Valentine's Day, Suso could "bend the knee". It was then that Marieta revealed that her boyfriend has proposed to her many times, even "in front of my parents".

According to the contestant, she has always replied affirmatively. "That's why I already tell everyone that I'm married," the woman from Elche revealed.

Marieta Has Revealed Something Important Related to Suso

Throughout these weeks, Marieta has gained enough confidence to open up to some of her housemates in Guadalix de la Sierra. Specifically, she shared details about her sexual preferences. "In my case, my fantasy has always been with a girl, but I'm already late," she began saying.

She then added, referring to her boyfriend: "I'm already late because with Suso I'm not going to do anything," the young woman assured her companions.

Óscar was the first to react, wanting to know if his companion would be willing to have "a threesome". Marieta quickly replied with a negative: "With Suso? No way. I'm not going to let anyone touch him, I mean, I'd die," she concluded, firmly refusing the possibility of opening the boundaries of her relationship.

Suso, from the Telecinco program set, has admitted on more than one occasion that he notices the absence of his girlfriend. "I miss her a lot," he admitted, revealing that initially he "thought he would handle it better".

Marieta Wouldn't Let Another Girl Touch Her Boyfriend

Before starting her journey on GH Dúo, Marieta made a decision. The content creator explained what her intention was during the reality show. "I have to reaffirm that my relationship is real and that it will withstand everything," she assured then.

The contestant did not hide her fear of having to stay away from her boyfriend. "It's many weeks apart, many things can happen," she hinted. The former contestant of La Isla de las Tentaciones was clear from the beginning that her entry into the reality show would mean a change in her relationship.

The couple confirmed their relationship last August, however, it was in June of the previous year when they began interacting on the set of Así es la vida. She had just returned from Honduras, and while everyone thought she had something with Rubén Torres, the reality was quite different. She was single and open to meeting new guys, then Makoke encouraged Suso Álvarez to meet Marieta off-camera.