Urgent Statement From Hacienda: if You Receive This Sms, Don't Do This in Life

The Tax Agency has issued an alert about a new scam circulating through fraudulent SMS messages. In these messages, scammers impersonate the Tax Office to obtain your personal and banking information. It is essential to stay alert and know how these criminals operate to avoid falling into their trap.

Cybercriminals send an SMS that appears to be from the Tax Agency. The message usually indicates that there is an "Anomaly in your tax history" or a "serious issue" in your Tax Return. They claim you must send urgent documentation to avoid "supposed serious penalties".

To do this, they include a link that leads to a fraudulent website designed to resemble the official Tax Office site. The goal is for you to enter your personal and banking information on this fake page.

This type of fraud, known as "smishing," uses text messages to deceive victims. Scammers use "spoofing" techniques to make the SMS appear to come from the same number officially used by the Tax Agency. The message may even appear in the same thread of legitimate conversations you've had with the Tax Office, increasing the credibility of the scam.

This Is What They Request in the SMS: Don't Pay Attention

The message usually contains phrases like "Tax Office: identified serious issue, possible penalty of 951.47 euros, send urgent documentation here". By clicking on the provided link, you are redirected to a fake website that mimics the design of the Tax Agency. On this site, you are asked to enter confidential information, such as your ID number, banking details, or access credentials.

Don't click on suspicious links: If you receive an SMS of this type, avoid clicking on any link included in the message.

Don't provide personal information: The Tax Office never requests confidential data, such as account numbers or passwords, through SMS or emails.

Don't call unknown numbers: If the message includes a phone number to contact, don't call. It could be part of the scam.

Tax Office Tips to Avoid Falling for Scams

Verify the authenticity of communications and access the official Tax Agency website directly. Be wary of urgent messages because scammers often create a sense of urgency to make you act without thinking. Take your time to analyze the message.

Keep your devices secure, install and regularly update antivirus software on your mobile and other devices. If you receive a suspicious SMS, report it to the Tax Agency through their official channels and to the competent authorities.

Remember, prevention and information are your best allies against fraudulent SMS messages attempting to impersonate the Tax Office. Stay alert and share this information with family and friends to prevent more people from falling for these scams.