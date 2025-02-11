Urgent Statement from BBVA to All Its Customers: Don't Click Under Any Circumstances

BBVA has issued an important alert to protect its customers from a new online fraud. It is a fraudulent email that attempts to steal your banking credentials and empty your account. This type of fraud is known as "phishing" and uses deception to obtain sensitive information.

The fraudulent email contains a link that, when clicked, downloads a trojan called Snake Keylogger onto your device. This malware is very dangerous because it records every keystroke you make, including your passwords and personal data. This way, cybercriminals can obtain your banking credentials and access your account without your permission.

BBVA Gets Serious: Why We Must Be Alert About the Snake Keylogger Trojan

This type of fraud is very common and can go unnoticed. The trojan installs itself on your device without you noticing and starts recording your keystrokes. Therefore, it is essential to be cautious with the emails you receive, especially if they come from unknown sources or contain suspicious links.

| Pexels de Katrin Bolovtsova, Pixelshot, mezuna de dzul kifli's Images, en.e-noticies.cat

As main advice to avoid falling victim to this fraud, don't click on suspicious links. If you receive an email from BBVA or any other entity that you weren't expecting, don't click on the links or download attachments.

Follow These Wise Tips from BBVA to the Letter

Stay alert and verify the sender's address. Make sure the email comes from an official BBVA address. Cybercriminals often use similar addresses but with slight variations.

Regularly update your operating system and applications to protect yourself against known vulnerabilities. Also, use strong and unique passwords. Create passwords that combine letters, numbers, and symbols, and avoid using the same password for different accounts.

| Google Maps, Photodjo de Getty Images, en.e-noticies.cat

The Security of Your Accounts Largely Depends on Your Caution

Regarding two-factor authentication, this measure adds an extra layer of security, making unauthorized access to your accounts more difficult. Additionally, review your bank transactions and regularly monitor your financial movements to detect any suspicious activity immediately.

Be cautious with virtual keyboards and password managers and ensure they come from reliable sources and are up to date. The security of your accounts largely depends on your attention and caution. If you have doubts or need more information, contact BBVA directly through its official channels.