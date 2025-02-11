Tax Office Statement on the 2025 Income Tax Return: It Will Be Essential

The Tax Agency has issued an official statement confirming the dates and updates for the 2025 Income Tax Return. This corresponds to the 2024 fiscal year. It is essential for taxpayers to be aware of these changes to properly fulfill their tax obligations.

Important News from the Tax Agency: The Campaign Starts Early

The 2025 Income Tax Campaign will begin on April 2, 2025, and end on June 30, 2025. During this period, taxpayers can file their returns through different methods:

Online Filing: From April 2 to June 30, 2025, the return can be filed electronically. It can be done using the Renta Web program or the Tax Agency's mobile application.

Telephone Assistance: From May 6 to June 30, 2025, the Tax Agency will offer assistance to prepare the return by phone. To do this, it is necessary to schedule an appointment between April 29 and June 27.

In-Person Assistance: From June 2 to June 30, 2025, taxpayers can go to the Tax Agency offices to file the return in person. The appointment must be scheduled from May 29 to June 27.

It is important to note that if the return results in a payment and bank direct debit is chosen, the deadline to file it is June 25, 2025.

Other Notable Updates in the 2025 Income Tax Return

The Tax Agency has introduced several relevant updates for this campaign. All beneficiaries of unemployment benefits must file the income tax return, regardless of the amount received. This measure aims to ensure that all income obtained is correctly declared.

Additional payment methods are incorporated to facilitate compliance with tax obligations. Now, in addition to traditional methods, taxpayers can make the payment of the return by credit card or through Bizum.

Additionally, the income threshold from a second and subsequent payers that requires filing the return increases from 1,500 euros to 2,500 euros. This means that more taxpayers will be exempt from filing if they don't exceed this new limit.

Importance of Complying with the Tax Agency

It is crucial for taxpayers to be informed and comply with the established dates to avoid possible penalties. Timely filing of the income tax return allows the Tax Agency to efficiently manage the corresponding refunds and payments.

Additionally, knowing and applying the introduced updates can facilitate the filing process and ensure proper compliance with tax obligations. For more information and assistance, it is recommended to visit the official Tax Agency website or contact directly through the available channels.