Extreme Euphoria for CaixaBank Customers: This Innovation Silences the Competition

CaixaBank has taken an important step in financial inclusion by implementing a sign language video interpretation service in its offices. This service, called SVisual, is aimed at people with hearing disabilities and is completely free. With this initiative, CaixaBank becomes the first bank to offer this type of service in its branches.

CaixaBank Makes Life Easier for Thousands of Customers: This Service Changes Everything

SVisual allows customers with hearing disabilities to communicate with their bank manager. They do so through a sign language interpreter via a real-time video call. This eliminates communication barriers and facilitates a smoother and more understandable interaction.

| Getty Images, CaixaBank

This service is designed for people with hearing disabilities who use sign language as a means of communication. It allows them to access CaixaBank's financial services independently and without the need for intermediaries.

A Milestone in Banking: CaixaBank, First Spanish Entity to Implement It

The implementation of SVisual is a milestone in the Spanish banking sector. CaixaBank gets ahead of its competition by being the first entity to offer a sign language video interpretation service in its offices.

This reflects its commitment to accessibility and financial inclusion. Customers with hearing disabilities gain multiple benefits from this service:

Autonomy: They can manage their banking affairs without relying on third parties.

Transparency: Direct communication reduces possible misunderstandings.

Accessibility: They have full access to the range of financial services offered by CaixaBank.

Service Availability

Initially, SVisual was launched as a pilot program in 120 CaixaBank offices across all autonomous communities. It is expected that during this first quarter of 2025, the service will be available throughout the entity's office network.

| Getty Images, Google Maps, CaixaBank

Interested customers can request an appointment with their manager indicating that they wish to use the video interpretation service. This can be done by calling the office or through the CaixaBankNow app, leaving a comment in the request. It is recommended to do so 24/48 hours in advance.

Commitment to Accessibility

In addition to SVisual, CaixaBank has implemented other measures to improve accessibility. Many ATMs have high contrast, informational videos in sign language, and voice-guided options for people with visual disabilities.

Since 2022, it offers cards with braille reading and writing, facilitating their use for people with visual disabilities. Additionally, 86% of the offices are accessible, with the elimination of unevenness and the installation of ramps and elevators. CaixaBank reinforces its commitment to inclusion and accessibility, ensuring that all its customers can access its services without barriers.