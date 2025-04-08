Special Notice from Social Security and the US Government: Until April 15

The Social Security and the United States Government offer taxpayers the possibility to request an extension to file their tax return. This extension allows delaying the filing deadline until some time after the summer of 2025.

However, it is important to note that this extension only applies to the filing of the return, not to the payment of taxes owed. These must be paid by April 15, 2025, to avoid penalties and interest.

Three Ways to Extend the Return: The U.S. Social Security Lends a Hand

There are three main methods to request a time extension until October 15 to file the tax return. They are online payment and checking the corresponding box, IRS Free File, and mail request.

When making a payment through IRS Direct Pay, the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS), or using a bank card, indicate that the payment is for an extension. The IRS will automatically process an extension without the need to file Form 4868 separately.

The program offers free tax preparation software provided by IRS private partners. Regardless of your income, you can use Free File to complete and electronically submit Form 4868, requesting an extension until October 15.

You can also choose to complete Form 4868 on paper and mail it to the IRS. It is essential to ensure that the form is correctly completed and sent before April 15, 2025, for the extension to be valid.

What Is the Most Effective Option from the SSA?

For most American taxpayers, using the IRS Free File is the most efficient and straightforward option. The SSA states that, in addition to being free, it guides the user step by step in the process of requesting the extension, reducing the possibility of errors.

Additionally, electronic filing through Free File allows for immediate confirmation of receipt of the request. Now, you must decide which SSA option suits you best.

Recommendations from Social Security and the IRS: Take Note

The SSA and the IRS emphasize the importance of filing the return even if the total owed can't be paid. Requesting an extension to file the return doesn't extend the deadline for tax payment.

The IRS offers payment options for those who can't pay the full amount immediately, such as installment payment plans. It is crucial to stay in communication with the IRS to explore these alternatives and avoid more severe consequences, such as wage garnishments or property liens.