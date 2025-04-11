Alert: Social Security and the US Government Issue a Warning to All Americans

The Social Security and the United States Government face a concerning situation that generates unease among citizens, especially regarding their retirement savings. Various factors contribute to this climate of uncertainty and panic.​

Concern Among Millions of Americans: The U.S. SSA Is Suffering

The tariff policies implemented by President Donald Trump have triggered a global trade war. These protectionist measures have led to retaliations from countries like China and the European Union, resulting in increased tariffs and economic tensions.

The OECD has reduced its growth forecasts due to these trade disputes, indicating that they could subtract up to a third from the global economy's progress. Additionally, the combination of slow economic growth and rising inflation generates fears of stagflation, a particularly difficult situation to manage that affects the SSA.​

Impact on Social Security and Staff Cuts

The economic slowdown and the decrease in tax revenues endanger the stability of social programs like Social Security. The reduction of resources has led to staff cuts in the Social Security Administration (SSA), affecting the system's efficiency and responsiveness. This generates concern among citizens who depend on these benefits for their retirement.​

The U.S. trade deficit reached historic highs in January 2025, standing at 121.382 billion euros. This imbalance reflects a greater dependence on imports and a decrease in exports, which can worsen the economic situation and affect confidence in the financial system.​

In this context, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has emphasized the need for stable and predictable economic policies to mitigate the negative effects of the trade war. Powell has pointed out that trade tensions and uncertainty in economic policies can slow growth and increase inflation, negatively affecting the national economy.​

Recommended Moves to Protect Your Retirement

In light of this serious situation, it is essential for citizens to take proactive measures to protect their retirement savings. Some recommendations from Social Security include:​