Verified: U.S. Social Security Clears Up Doubts, Up to 6 Weeks

The SSA has recently clarified the process and waiting times for receiving a newborn's Social Security card. This document is essential for various procedures, such as declaring the baby on taxes, opening a bank account in their name, or applying for government benefits.

Request the Social Security Card When the Baby Is Born: SSA's Timeline for Receiving It

The fastest way to request a Social Security card for your baby is during the birth registration process at the hospital. When providing information for the birth certificate, you will be asked if you also want to request a Social Security number for your child.

By answering affirmatively, the hospital will send the necessary information to the corresponding office, facilitating the process without additional procedures on your part. The time it takes for your baby's Social Security card to arrive depends on the state where you reside.

Each state has different processing times, ranging from 1 to 6 weeks, but on average, families usually receive the card in 2 weeks. However, in some cases, the process can extend up to 10 weeks, depending on how quickly they notify the birth to the SSA. ​

What to Do If You Don't Receive the Card in the Desired Timeframe

If after 6 weeks you still haven't received your baby's Social Security card, it is advisable to contact the SSA directly to verify the status of the application. You can contact them in the following ways.

Call the toll-free number 1-800-772-1213, and the service hours are Monday through Friday, from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm, local time. Waiting times are usually shorter early in the morning or later in the week. ​

Use the office locator on the SSA website to find the one closest to your home; it is advisable to schedule an appointment before going. If you prefer to communicate in writing, you can send a letter to the following address. Social Security Administration, Office of Public Inquiries and Communications Support, 1100 West High Rise, 6401 Security Blvd (Baltimore, MD 21235).

Additional Considerations from the SSA

It is important to ensure that the information provided during birth registration is accurate and complete, because errors or missing data can delay the process. If you didn't request the Social Security number at the hospital, you can do so later by completing the SS-5 form and submitting it along with the required documents at an SSA office. ​

Keeping informed and following the proper steps will ensure that your baby receives their Social Security card in the shortest time possible. This will facilitate future procedures and ensure access to essential benefits.