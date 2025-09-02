Proven: they reveal SSA's trick to get you paid more, never ignore this

Social Security in the United States is once again at the center of attention. Many Americans are wondering how to make their Social Security check higher.

Experts have issued a warning that should not be ignored. There is still time until the end of 2025 to take note and make the right moves that can make a difference in your retirement.

If you want to maximize your SSA check, you're in luck

One of the most frequently repeated tips has to do with the so-called 35-year career. SSA reminds you that your check is calculated based on the 35 years in which you earned the most money. If you have fewer years of contributions, or periods with low income, your check will be lower.

| Grok

That's why working a little longer, even in the last few months before you retire, can make your income go up and your monthly benefit higher. Another key move is in delayed retirement credits. Social Security in the United States allows you to increase your check if you wait beyond full retirement age before claiming benefits.

Your check can grow by 8% if you do this

Each year you delay your application, your check can grow by up to 8%. That's why experts remind you that it's not always advisable to retire at the first possible moment, since the difference can be huge if you think long-term.

You should also pay attention to spousal benefits. Many people don't know that, even if they don't have a full work history, they can access a portion of their partner's check. SSA insists that this detail can be vital for many families, and that it's important to get informed before making a hasty decision.

| Robert Kneschke, Mehaniq

Think about every detail and plan carefully

One more trick that should not be overlooked is working while claiming benefits. Although there are limits to the income you can earn if you request the check before full retirement age, pay attention. Doing it strategically can help you add credits and increase the total value of what you'll receive in the future.

This is where SSA's advice comes in, which recommends calculating calmly and seeing what the best time is to take the step. It's about thinking through the details, planning carefully, and taking advantage of every month until the end of 2025 to decide whether you'll work a little longer, delay your retirement, claim spousal benefits, or adjust your work career.