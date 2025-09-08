Official statement from Citibank to all of America: this about ATMs scares many

Citibank has released an official statement in the United States that's generating a lot of conversation among its clients. The bank wanted to remind everyone of the importance of being cautious when using an ATM, because credit card fraud continues to rise.

The message has surprised people because it includes a detail that many overlook and that can prevent a major scare. It's making a key gesture at the ATM slot before inserting the card. The alert from Citibank focuses on a type of fraud that's becoming increasingly concerning.

Citibank raises its voice for the good of their clients: stay alert at the ATM

Criminals place devices in the ATM slot to copy credit or debit card information. This method, known as "skimming," allows them to clone cards and steal money in just a few seconds. The bank insists that clients shouldn't forget that, although ATMs seem safe, it's essential to always look before using them.

The gesture Citibank recommends is very simple: slightly move the ATM slot with your hand before inserting the card. If the piece moves, it may be a fake device placed by criminals.

These special tips are essential, according to Citibank

With this quick action, you can prevent your data from being copied and reduce the risk of fraud. Although it may seem like a minor detail, Citibank explains that this simple habit can make the difference between a safe transaction and a theft.

In addition, the official statement includes special tips from Citibank to strengthen security. They recommend always covering the keypad with your hand when entering your PIN and not accepting help from strangers near the ATM. They also advise choosing ATMs that are in well-lit areas or inside bank branches.

They also advise frequently checking account activity and reporting any suspicious charges immediately. The institution reminds everyone that technology helps, but client caution is essential. If someone copies your credit card, the fraud can spread quickly and cause significant losses.

A gesture that can prevent your life from being ruined

That's why you shouldn't forget to always check the ATM before using it. Numerous cases of skimming have been reported in the United States, and Citibank wants its clients to stay one step ahead of criminals.

With this alert, Citibank shows that it not only offers financial services, but also protection for its clients. The bank wants every ATM user to act with prevention and security. In times when digital frauds are increasing, always checking the ATM and making the gesture at the slot becomes an essential measure to avoid problems.