News about the Electric Social Bonus: this is how you can reduce your electricity bill by 40%

In times when bills are a burden for many households, the Electric Social Bonus presents itself as a great help. This measure aims to alleviate the cost of electricity for vulnerable families, guaranteeing a discount on the price of electricity. Recently, the Government has decided to extend and update this aid, making this benefit more accessible to millions of households.

The Electric Social Bonus is designed to cover those consumers who are in a situation of vulnerability, but with the recent update, more people will be able to benefit from this measure. However, it is important to know all the details of the bonus and the most notable updates.

Discounts on your electricity bill with the Electric Social Bonus

With the publication of the new decree in the BOE, the Electric Social Bonus is extended until December 31, 2025. From now on, vulnerable consumers will be able to access discounts ranging from 25% to 40% on their electricity bill. The percentage of discount varies according to the economic situation of each household, meaning that those households with lower incomes can benefit from a greater discount.

This aid is intended for households that have a contracted power equal to or less than 10 kW. This measure applies to habitual residences, so it only benefits those who use electricity moderately. However, from 2025, the discount of the electric social bonus will undergo some changes.

From January 1 to March 31, vulnerable consumers will see the discount reduced to 50%, while severely vulnerable ones will enjoy up to 65%. From April 2025, the discounts will be adjusted to 42.5% for the former and 57.5% for the latter, remaining so until June 2025.

Who can benefit from the Electric Social Bonus?

The bonus is aimed at three specific types of consumers. The first includes vulnerable households, those that meet certain income requirements or belong to groups such as large families, pensioners, or people with disabilities.

The second group is composed of severely vulnerable consumers, which are households with very low incomes. These consumers are the ones who will receive the highest discounts, with 65% in the first months of 2025.

Finally, the electric social bonus is also available for consumers at risk of social exclusion. This group includes those who receive aid from the social services of their autonomous community or municipality. The goal is for the most disadvantaged households to benefit from discounts on their electricity bill, guaranteeing support to those who really need it.

From July 2025, the discount will be set at 35% for vulnerable consumers and 50% for severely vulnerable ones. These discounts will remain indefinitely, providing stability to those who depend on this aid. If you believe you meet the requirements, don't hesitate to get informed and apply for the bonus to reduce the impact of your electricity bill.