Banco Santander confirms it: many have been asking for it for a long time and it's that easy

Banco Santander has listened to its customers' requests and has implemented a feature that makes obtaining duplicates of paid receipts easier. Now, it is possible to request these duplicates quickly and easily through the bank's mobile app.

The process to obtain a duplicate of a paid receipt is very simple. You just need to follow these steps, and the first one is to access the Santander app. You must log in with your username and password.

How to request receipt duplicates from the app: Banco Santander makes it easy for you

Next, navigate to the main menu. Tap the icon with the three horizontal lines to display the menu. Select "Receipts," and here you will find all the receipts domiciled in your account.

| Khosro, Getty Images, Banco Santander, Google Maps

Search for the desired receipt, use the search function, or scroll until you find the receipt you need. Request the duplicate; once located, select the "Request duplicate" option. This procedure allows you to obtain the duplicate of the receipt immediately and without complications.

Limits for requesting receipt duplicates: keep it in mind

It is important to know that receipt duplicates are available for those that have been credited to your account in the last 15 months. If the receipt you are looking for is older than this period, it may not be available for download from the app.

Meanwhile, you should consider that the possibility of requesting receipt duplicates from the Banco Santander mobile app offers multiple advantages. One of them is convenience. Manage it from anywhere and at any time, without needing to visit a bank branch.

| Google Maps, Dean Drobot, en.e-noticies.cat

Speed: Obtain the duplicate instantly, streamlining procedures that require payment receipts.

Simplicity: The app's intuitive interface makes it easy to navigate and manage your receipts.

This feature is especially useful for those who need to keep a detailed record of their payments or require receipts for administrative procedures. Additionally, being available on the mobile app, you can access it at any time, adding an extra level of convenience.

Banco Santander has simplified the process of obtaining receipt duplicates. It has done so by responding to its customers' needs and offering a solution that is truly quick and easy.