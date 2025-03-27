Worry in the US After Social Security Confirms This: It's Official, No Turning Back

The Social Security Administration (SSA) of the United States has announced a series of changes that will affect its offices across the country during 2025. These modifications aim to reduce costs and improve service efficiency, but they have raised concerns among many citizens.​

SSA Has Already Warned: Office Closures and Contract Cancellations

As part of a plan driven by DOGE, led by Elon Musk, the cancellation of more than 800 federal lease contracts is expected. Of these, 47 correspond to SSA offices.

The affected offices are distributed throughout the country, with a notable concentration in the southern and southeastern United States. For example, the office in Gadsden, Alabama, will close on September 30, while the one in Forrest City, Arkansas, will do so on April 25. ​

Reasons Behind the Closures: This Is DOGE's Response

The main reason for these closures is cost reduction. DOGE aims to save approximately 115 billion dollars by canceling lease contracts and optimizing the use of federal spaces.

Additionally, the SSA has pointed out that many of the offices that will close had low activity. In fiscal year 2024, 20% of them did not hold in-person hearings. ​

These closures will force many Americans to travel greater distances to access SSA services. For example, beneficiaries who relied on closed offices will have to travel between 24 and 135 miles (38 and 217 kilometers) to reach the nearest office.

This situation causes discomfort, especially among people with reduced mobility or those living in rural areas of the United States. ​

Reactions and Adaptation Measures

The decision has provoked various reactions. Legislators and beneficiary advocates have expressed their concern about the potential decrease in the quality and accessibility of services. Some suggest that instead of closing offices, measures should be implemented to improve their efficiency and reduce costs without affecting the public.​

To mitigate the impact, the SSA recommends that those affected use online services whenever possible. If they need to visit an office, they should schedule an appointment in advance.

Additionally, measures are being implemented to strengthen identity validation and optimize the management of direct deposits. This could reduce the need for physical visits to the offices. ​