Urgent Notice from the US Government and Social Security to Millions of Employees

If you are a qualified foreign worker who wants to work in the United States, it is essential that you know about the H-1B visa. This visa allows American companies to temporarily hire foreign professionals in specialized occupations that require advanced theoretical or technical knowledge.

The aforementioned visa is a document that many need in order to work and contribute to Social Security. Additionally, thanks to this visa, the SSA provides you with significant benefits that you should keep in mind.

US Government Rules: Who Needs the H-1B Visa to Contribute to the SSA

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that authorizes foreign workers to perform in the US in areas that demand specialized skills. Professions such as engineering, computer programming, medicine, and finance often fit into this category.

| Grok

To be eligible for the H-1B visa, you must meet the following requirements. You need to have a company willing to sponsor you and possess at least a bachelor's degree or its equivalent in the area related to the position. Additionally, the position must require specialized knowledge that justifies your hiring.

Social Security Benefits if You Obtain This Visa in the US

H-1B visa holders contribute to the United States Social Security system through deductions from their salaries. These contributions allow them, after meeting the established requirements, to access benefits such as retirement, disability, and Medicare.

It is important to note that, to be eligible for these benefits, you must accumulate enough work credits. This generally implies having worked and contributed for at least 10 years.

How to Apply for the H-1B Visa? You'll Have to Wait for the Next Cycle

The application process for the H-1B visa consists of several steps. The first of these is electronic registration. Your employer must register you in the online system of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) during the established period.

Selection: If there are more applications than available visas, USCIS will conduct a random selection.

Formal Petition: If you are selected, your employer will submit a formal petition using Form I-129.

Approval: Once the petition is approved, you can apply for the visa at the US consulate or embassy in your country.

It is important to note that, since January 2025, USCIS implemented a final rule that modernizes and improves the requirements of the H-1B visa program, streamlining the process and increasing its flexibility.

| Billion Photos, Getty Images Signature, en.e-noticies.cat

The initial registration period for the H-1B visa ended on March 25. But, don't worry, if you didn't complete your registration in time, you'll have to wait for the next cycle that starts this Tuesday, April 1.

Advantages of the H-1B Visa: Mandatory for Social Security

Many foreign workers who have obtained the H-1B visa highlight the opportunity to develop professionally in an innovative environment. However, some mention the complexity of the process and the need for advance planning.

The H-1B visa offers multiple benefits, job opportunities, access to jobs in leading US companies. It also provides competitive salaries, compensation commensurate with your level of specialization. And the possibility of extension, the visa can initially be granted for three years, with the possibility of extension up to six years.