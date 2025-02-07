Banco Santander is on the rise: you don't pay a cent and you enjoy it all year round

Banco Santander has announced a unique opportunity for those who wish to improve their professional training at no cost. Thanks to an alliance with Coursera, one of the most recognized e-learning platforms, the bank offers free access to more than 11,000 courses. What's better, it offers it for a full year.

The available courses cover five key categories that are defining the future of work. Additionally, participants can opt for professional certifications from leading companies like IBM, Microsoft, Google, or AWS.

Marketing and Communication: Strategies for the digital environment and effective communication techniques.

Soft Skills: Development of competencies such as leadership, teamwork, and time management.

ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Sustainability: Knowledge about sustainable practices and corporate responsibility.

Data Science: Data analysis, machine learning, and statistical techniques.

Cybersecurity: Information protection and prevention of digital threats.

Who can benefit from this opportunity? There's a deadline

This initiative is open to people from 13 countries: Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Spain, United States, Mexico, Peru, Poland, Portugal, United Kingdom, and Uruguay. It is not necessary to be a Banco Santander client or hold a university degree to enroll. The only requirement is to be over 18 years old.

Interested individuals can enroll until March 19, 2025, through the Santander Open Academy platform. Once registered, they will have unlimited access to Coursera courses for a full year.

Benefits that interest many: take note

Upon completing the courses, participants will receive official certifications that can enhance their professional profile and increase their job opportunities. This online training offers the necessary flexibility to adapt to different schedules and learning paces, allowing each person to progress at their own pace.

Banco Santander, through Santander Open Academy, reaffirms its commitment to education and improving employability. This alliance with Coursera is another example of its dedication to offering quality training resources, accessible to all, and also to promoting professional development in a constantly evolving job market.

Don't miss this opportunity to access more than 11,000 free courses and improve your professional skills. Enroll before March 19 and take advantage of everything Banco Santander and Coursera have to offer you.