Half of America in Shock: U.S. Social Security Urgently Alerts Its Clients

The Social Security Administration of the United States has issued an urgent warning: more than 1 million people still haven't claimed their tax refunds for the year 2021. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) estimates that there are over one billion dollars unclaimed, with an average refund of $781 per taxpayer.

Social Security Notice in the United States About This Important Refund

The SSA emphasizes the importance of citizens checking if they are entitled to an unclaimed refund from the IRS. Not claiming this money means losing a significant amount that could benefit many families. To claim your 2021 refund, follow these steps.

| Dean Drobot, en.e-noticies.cat

Get your W-2, 1099 forms, and any other documents related to your 2021 income. Additionally, complete Form 1040, the standard form for federal tax returns.

Submit your return before April 15, 2025. This is the deadline to claim 2021 refunds. If you need help, the IRS offers resources on its website and customer service lines to guide you through the process.

What Is the Average Refund and How Long Does the IRS Take to Return the Money?

The IRS estimates that the average refund is $781. However, this amount can vary depending on the state and individual tax situation. For example, in New York, the average refund is $995, while in New Jersey, it is $657.

| PixaBay, Grok, Getty Images Signature, en.e-noticies.cat

It is important to clarify that the SSA is not responsible for issuing tax refunds; this is a function of the IRS. Once you submit your return, the IRS generally processes refunds within 21 days if you file electronically and opt for direct deposit.

Reaction of the US Government

The Government urges citizens to act quickly. If the refund is not claimed by April 15, 2025, the money will go to the Department of the Treasury and can't be recovered.

Additionally, the IRS reminds that those who did not file tax returns for 2022 and 2023 could see their 2021 refunds withheld. All until they fulfill all pending tax obligations. Check if you have a pending refund and follow the necessary steps to claim it before the deadline.