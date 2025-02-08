Important Notice from BBVA to These Clients: You're Going to Get the Joy of the Year

If you're considering applying for a loan, BBVA offers key recommendations for effective financial management. It's essential to understand how to amortize the loan and know the most effective methods to do so.

Important advice from BBVA to those applying for a loan

Before acquiring a loan, BBVA suggests evaluating your payment capacity. This involves analyzing your monthly income and expenses to determine how much you can allocate to loan repayment without compromising your basic needs.

Additionally, it's advisable to compare different loan options, paying attention to the interest rates and conditions offered. To amortize debts efficiently, BBVA highlights two methods:

1. "Snowball" Method

This approach involves prioritizing the payment of the smallest debt while making minimum payments on the others. Once the smallest debt is paid off, the amount that was allocated to it is directed to the next smallest commitment, and so on.

This method provides a sense of accomplishment by quickly eliminating smaller debts. Something that can serve as motivation to continue.

2. "Avalanche" Method

In this case, the focus is on paying off the debt with the highest interest rate first, while maintaining minimum payments on the others. Once the highest interest debt is eliminated, proceed with the next highest, and so on.

Although it may take longer to see results, this method can result in significant interest savings in the long term. Always keep it in mind.

Other important loan tips: BBVA lends a hand

Apply for loans only when necessary and ensure that the installments are manageable within your budget. Before taking on new debt, it's advisable to have savings for unforeseen events, which will allow you to face unexpected situations without compromising your finances.

Read the terms and conditions carefully, paying special attention to interest rates, fees, and possible penalties for early payments. If you have doubts, it's advisable to seek professional advice to make informed decisions appropriate to your financial situation.

Overall, BBVA emphasizes the importance of careful planning when applying for and amortizing loans. Knowing and applying methods like "Snowball" or "Avalanche" can facilitate debt management and contribute to positive financial health.