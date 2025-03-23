Good News for Millions of Americans About SSDI: Pay Attention to These Days

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has issued an important notice for millions of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) beneficiaries. This notice details who is eligible to receive SSDI, the payment dates in March, and the necessary requirements to obtain this essential benefit for many Americans.

Social Security Sends a Notice to These Americans: Who Can Receive SSDI?

SSDI is a federal program that provides monthly benefits to individuals who have worked and paid Social Security taxes but can't continue working due to a disability. To be eligible, it is necessary to:

| Photo Images, smartmedia

Work History: Have accumulated enough work credits. These credits are obtained by working and contributing to Social Security; the amount needed varies according to the applicant's age.

Medical Condition: Have a disability recognized by the SSA that prevents performing any substantial work. It is expected to last at least one year or result in death.

Additionally, certain family members of the person with a disability, such as spouses or dependent children, may also be eligible to receive benefits. The SSA makes monthly SSDI payments on specific dates, based on the beneficiary's birth date. In this case, in a few days, on March 26, beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st of any month will receive this aid.

Requirements to Obtain SSDI: Take Note

To access SSDI, it is essential to meet certain requirements, and the number of credits needed depends on the age at the time of the disability. Generally, 40 credits are required, of which 20 must have been earned in the last 10 years before the disability. However, younger workers may qualify with fewer credits.

| España Diario TIPS, Getty Images

The SSA considers a person disabled if they can't perform the work they did before, can't adapt to other work due to their medical condition, and their disability has lasted or is expected to last at least one year or cause death. It is necessary to submit a formal application to the SSA, joined by medical and work evidence supporting the disability and work history.

Importance of the SSDI Check for Millions of Americans

The monthly SSDI check is a vital source of income for millions of Americans who, due to a disability, can't continue working. These payments help cover basic expenses such as housing, food, and medical care, providing financial stability in times of vulnerability. Additionally, SSDI offers access to Medicare after 24 months of receiving benefits, ensuring essential medical coverage.