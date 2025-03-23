Social Security Issues New Statement about the IRS: Millions of Americans Affected

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has issued an important statement directed at millions of Americans who are about to file their tax returns. This message aims to clarify common doubts and provide essential information to facilitate the process and ensure that taxpayers receive their refunds efficiently.

Social Security Notice on Tax Refund: Estimated Times

The SSA reminds all beneficiaries that it is crucial to correctly report income from Social Security on their tax returns. For this purpose, the SSA-1099 form is issued each year, detailing the benefits received and which must be used when completing the return. This document is available online starting February 1 of each year.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has established approximate timelines for issuing refunds, which vary depending on the method of filing the return. For electronic returns with direct deposit, refunds are usually issued within up to 21 days. All after the IRS has received and processed the return.

For paper returns, it may take longer, and refunds could take between 4 and 6 weeks to be processed and sent. It is important to note that these timelines are estimated and may vary depending on the IRS's workload and the accuracy of the information provided in the return.

Direct Deposit: The Fastest Way to Receive the Refund

The IRS recommends that taxpayers opt for direct deposit to receive their refunds more quickly and securely. This method involves the electronic transfer of the refund directly to the taxpayer's bank account, avoiding delays associated with mailing checks.

Additionally, direct deposit allows the refund to be split into up to three different financial accounts, offering flexibility in fund management. To ensure an optimal experience when filing the return and receiving the refund without setbacks, the Government and the IRS suggest the following practices.