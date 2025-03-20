This Is the Chicago Woman Who Has Received a $300,000 Medical Insurance Bill

Jacci Andersen, a laughter therapy coach, was shocked to receive a shocking news from her health insurance. The surprise came when her health provider denied payment of hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical claims she believed were already approved. Andersen, who moved from Arkansas to Chicago, began using United Healthcare's services.

What she didn't suspect was that this health insurance would give her the most surprising news of her life. For years, the insurance company covered approximately $300,000 in claims. However, in 2024, the insurer retracted those payments, which caused an avalanche of bills.

"I receive up to ten bills in one day, and up to fifty different ones in a week," Andersen explained to NBC 5 Chicago. Before moving to Illinois, Andersen had a state insurance from Blue Cross Blue Shield in Arkansas, valid only in that state. Upon moving, she assumed her new United Healthcare coverage would pay her medical expenses.

| NBC

Problems with Her New Insurance

For months, the claims were processed without issues until, in February 2024, United Healthcare discovered the existence of her previous plan. According to Andersen, United Healthcare informed her that as long as she didn't cancel her Arkansas insurance, it would still be considered her primary coverage. As a result, she now had to undergo a complex administrative process to correct the problem.

"They told me I had to call the providers, have them send the bills, wait for them to be rejected, and resend the explanation," she explains. All of this so they would finally pay them. With more than 200 claims in dispute, Andersen has invested over 100 hours trying to solve the situation.

Andersen's case highlights a structural problem in the health insurance industry. Data from the Kaiser Family Foundation show that nearly half of adults in the U.S. have faced problems with their health insurance.

| NBC

Experts' Recommendations

Meanwhile, 28% of users ended up paying more than expected. To avoid similar complications, experts recommend contacting the insurance provider with any change of address, income, or type of coverage. Also, confirm that the previous policy is canceled when changing providers.

It is also advisable to verify that the centers have updated insurance information and to keep an organized record of the policy and claims. Meanwhile, Andersen continues to deal with her complicated situation, which has distanced her from her passion for art and laughter therapy. Fortunately, she reported that all her claims, except for 65, have been solved.