The latest from CaixaBank interests those who pay with card: easier than ever

CaixaBank has introduced a new option that allows users to adjust their credit card limits easily and securely. This functionality is available through its digital platform, CaixaBankNow, and is especially useful for those who want greater control over their spending.

How to adjust your card limit at CaixaBank? Easier than you think

For individual customers, modifying the card limit requires contacting CaixaBank's branch directly. If you are a company, the process is more streamlined and can be done from the comfort of your home or office through CaixaBankNow Empresas.

Log in to your digital banking account and navigate to the cards section. Go to the "Cards" section and select "Business Cards." Choose the card whose limit you want to change, and within the card details screen, you will find the "Credit Limit Change" option.

Set the new limit, enter the new credit limit you wish to assign. To finish, confirm the operation by entering the key requested from your CaixaBankNow Key Card. Once these steps are completed, the change in the card limit will be effective immediately.

CaixaBankNow Empresas makes your life more comfortable

CaixaBankNow Empresas is CaixaBank's digital platform specifically designed to facilitate the financial management of companies. It offers a global view of the most relevant day-to-day business information, allowing for faster decision-making. Among its features are:

Account management: Check balances and transactions of national and international accounts.

Collection and payment operations: Sending direct debit receipts, depositing checks, making and checking transfers, paying bills and taxes, among others.

Financing: Access to information on risk lines and financing products such as confirming and guarantees.

Foreign trade: Efficient management of international transactions.

Additional services: Access to information on POS, insurance, alerts, and currency reservation.

Additionally, the platform has a revamped mobile application that further simplifies transaction inquiries and signatures, and a virtual assistant called Noa. It is available 24 hours to solve any questions about products and services.

The best CaixaBank tips for managing your savings

Efficient management of your card limits is essential to maintain proper control of your finances. Setting limits according to your needs and payment capacity will help you avoid unnecessary expenses and maintain optimal financial health. Additionally, it is advisable to periodically review these limits and adjust them according to your current circumstances.

CaixaBankNow Empresas not only allows you to modify your card limits but also offers tools to monitor your expenses, schedule alerts, and access detailed reports of your transactions. Using these features will provide you with a clear view of your finances and help you make informed decisions to optimize your savings.