Important notice from Banco Sabadell: if they ask you for this via Bizum, don't trust it

In the digital age, financial transactions have become faster and more convenient thanks to tools like Bizum. However, this ease has also attracted cybercriminals looking to take advantage of unsuspecting users. Banco Sabadell has issued an alert to warn about a common scam related to Bizum.

Banco Sabadell issues an urgent alert about Bizum: watch out for this fraud

Banco Sabadell has identified a scam where criminals pose as interested buyers of products you sell online. Once you show interest, they send you a payment request through Bizum.

If you don't read carefully, you could accept the request. However, instead of receiving money, you would be sending money to the scammer, which could pose a serious problem for your bank account.

Be suspicious if someone proposes a purchase through Bizum and sends you this

If someone proposes to buy something and sends you a payment request through Bizum, it's essential to be cautious. Scammers often use this tactic to deceive victims.

Before accepting any request, verify the buyer's identity and ensure the request is legitimate. The trap is that you are authorizing the sending of money to the scammer with all that entails. For your own good, pay close attention to what Banco Sabadell recommends so you don't get a big scare.

What you must avoid at all costs to prevent your money from being stolen

To avoid falling into this trap, read requests carefully. Before accepting any payment or request, thoroughly review the concept and the sender.

Do not share personal information: Never provide personal or banking information to unknown individuals.

Use official channels: Conduct transactions through secure platforms and avoid doing so through unofficial means.

Verify the buyer's identity: If possible, contact the buyer through other means to confirm the transaction.

Be wary of unexpected requests: If you weren't expecting to receive money or a payment request, it's better to reject it.

Remember that Banco Sabadell will never ask you to initiate or sign a financial transaction through text messages, emails, or calls. Stay alert and follow these recommendations to protect yourself from potential frauds related to Bizum.