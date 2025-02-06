Cold water from the Treasury for thousands of Spaniards: starting today

This Wednesday, February 5, Hacienda began collecting from those affected by the DANA in Valencia the second payment of the IRPF corresponding to the 2023 income tax return. This total collection, of 300 million euros, had been postponed since November 5, 2024, but now taxpayers must pay 40% of the total of their declaration.

After the intense rains and floods that affected the Valencian Community in November 2024, the Government reacted. It did so by approving several measures to alleviate the economic burden on those affected. One of these measures was the postponement of the second IRPF payment until this week.

Hacienda begins collecting the IRPF from those affected by the DANA

This allowed taxpayers affected by the DANA more time to meet their tax obligations. The IRPF can be paid in two installments: the first is paid at the time of the declaration. Meanwhile, the second, which has been postponed, is paid three months later.

| Europa Press

Therefore, the 40% that must be paid now corresponds to the second payment of the 2023 declaration. Fortunately, not all is lost for these taxpayers.

What solution do those who want to request to defer or split that 40% have?

If a taxpayer can't pay the 40% of the IRPF at this time, they have the option to request a deferral or installment of the payment. To do this, they must submit a request to the Tax Agency, indicating the reasons for their request and proposing a payment plan that fits their economic possibilities.

It is important to note that, in the event that the deferral is granted, interest on arrears may be applied to the deferred amount. Hacienda has established specific service points in Valencia to inform and assist taxpayers affected by the DANA.

| Europa Press, Getty Images de PRUDENCIO ALVAREZ, en.e-noticies.cat

Additionally, a telephone appointment service has been enabled for those who can't travel to the offices. These measures aim to facilitate the payment process and solve any doubts that those affected may have. Nonetheless, although the deferral of the IRPF payment offered relief to those affected by the DANA, Hacienda has begun collecting the second payment of the 2023 Income Tax.