Joy at CaixaBank After the News Is Confirmed: Everyone Applauds Wildly

CaixaBank enthusiastically celebrates the achievements reached through its CaixaBank Dualiza initiative. One that has benefited more than 20,000 students, teachers, and educational centers throughout Spain. This positive news has been received with great satisfaction by everyone involved in Vocational Training (FP).

In 2024, CaixaBank Dualiza and the Association of Vocational Training Centers FPEmpresa launched the VIII Dualiza Aid Call. They allocated 400,000 euros for collaboration projects between educational centers and companies.

This initiative seeks to improve students' learning through their participation in projects that connect the educational world with the labor market. Thanks to these aids, in 2024, 12,472 students participated in 4,114 projects, collaborating with between 1,024 and 2,499 companies, which represents a significant increase compared to previous years.

These figures reflect CaixaBank Dualiza's commitment to promoting FP. Also in strengthening the relationship between educational centers and the business fabric.

Initiatives That Support Teachers and Facilitate the Connection Between Education and Business

The director of CaixaBank Dualiza, Paula San Luis, has expressed her satisfaction with these achievements. Highlighting the importance of initiatives that support the teaching community and facilitate the connection between education and business.

San Luis stated: "Throughout the seven editions, nearly 250 projects have been promoted. This demonstrates the usefulness of the Call and the trust that everyone who participates in it has in CaixaBank Dualiza and FPEmpresa."

In addition to the aid calls, CaixaBank Dualiza has developed programs such as "Vocaciones Dualiza." This seeks to bring FP closer to secondary and high school students, promoting vocations linked to FP and increasing female presence in this field. This program has reached more than 4,000 students in various regions of Spain.

Why This Achievement Is Important for FP

The importance of this news for FP lies in strengthening the collaboration between educational centers and companies. This facilitates the adaptation of training programs to the real needs of the labor market. This synergy improves students' employability and contributes to the country's economic and social development.

CaixaBank Dualiza has also promoted FP through organizing events and conferences that promote the connection between companies and educational centers. An example is the "Desayuno Dualiza" held in Soria, where it was analyzed how FP can be key to overcoming the challenges of the metal sector in the province.