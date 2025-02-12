Banco Sabadell's Latest Notice Gives Relief to Thousands of Customers: It's Very Safe

This February 11 marked Safer Internet Day, a key date to reflect on how to protect our information online. In this context, Banco Sabadell offers practical advice to ensure safety while browsing the Internet and avoiding cybercriminal attacks.

Banco Sabadell Helps You: Manage Your Passwords Responsibly

It is essential to use strong and unique passwords for each service. These should be at least 8 characters long and include uppercase, lowercase, numbers, and symbols. Additionally, it is advisable to change them periodically and not share them with anyone.

Be wary of suspicious emails, as cybercriminals often use phishing to obtain confidential information. If you receive unsolicited emails, especially those inviting you to download files or visit links, proceed with caution. Before clicking on any link or downloading files, verify the sender's authenticity.

Banco Sabadell Makes It Clear: Protect Your Devices and Networks

Keep your devices' operating systems and applications updated. Install reliable antivirus software and avoid connecting to public or unsecured Wi-Fi networks, as they can be vulnerable points for your personal data.

Before making online purchases, ensure that the website is legitimate. Also, be wary of offers that seem too good to be true, as they could be scams.

Be Cautious with the Information You Share Online

Avoid providing personal or financial data through unsecured channels. Banco Sabadell will never ask you for sensitive information via email or phone. If you have doubts about the authenticity of a request, contact the bank directly through official channels.

Whenever possible, enable two-factor authentication on your online accounts. This method adds an extra layer of security, as it requires a second verification in addition to the password.

Cybersecurity is a constantly evolving field. It is crucial to stay informed about new threats and techniques used by cybercriminals. Banco Sabadell offers resources and periodic updates to keep you informed and protected.