This City Next to Barcelona Has the Best Carnival Parade in All of Spain

On the shores of the Mediterranean, this destination fills with color and joy every year with one of the most anticipated festivals. Its carnival is a benchmark in Catalonia and attracts thousands of visitors. For days, the streets transform into a vibrant spectacle.

Music, costumes, and floats make the Sitges Carnival a unique celebration. With more than a century of history, it has evolved without losing its essence. It is a festival where creativity and tradition go hand in hand, becoming one of the most emblematic carnivals in Catalonia.

| Ajuntament de Sitges

A festival full of history and creativity

The Sitges Carnival has more than 100 years of history and is one of the most important in Spain. For a week, the town transforms into a vibrant stage, where the streets fill with floats, troupes, and spectacular costumes.

Its origin dates back to popular celebrations of the Middle Ages, related to the festivities before the start of Lent. It was in the 19th century when the carnival began to take its modern form, with organized parades and events.

The festival begins with Dijous Gras, the day when King Carnestoltes makes his triumphant entrance. This irreverent character sets the tone of the carnival with his provocative speech. From that moment, everything is joy and revelry until Ash Wednesday, when the king is "buried" in a symbolic ceremony that ends the celebration.

| Europa Press

The main parades of the Sitges Carnival are the Rua de la Disbauxa (Sunday) and the Rua de l'Extermini (Tuesday). These grand parades gather more than 2,000 participants who wear impressive costumes, each more creative and striking than the last. More than 50 floats parade to the rhythm of music with choreographies that the groups prepare for months.

The xatonades also stand out, popular meals where xató is tasted, a typical dish of the Catalan region made with escarole, cod, tuna, anchovies, and a special sauce. During the carnival, this dish is enjoyed at many social events, where both locals and visitors gather to share this gastronomic tradition.

Where and when to enjoy it

Sitges is a municipality in the province of Barcelona, located on the Garraf coast. With about 32,000 inhabitants, it is known for its bohemian atmosphere and cultural offerings. During the carnival, its population multiplies with the arrival of thousands of visitors who don't want to miss the celebration.

| Visit Sitges

The Sitges Carnival 2025 will be held from February 27 to March 5. The main parades will take place on March 2 and 4, being the most anticipated days. For those seeking an unforgettable experience, this event is the perfect combination of tradition, festivity, and creativity.

Visiting Sitges during carnival is a unique opportunity to enjoy a celebration that unites locals and tourists in the same festive spirit. Its streets become an explosion of color and music, where fun is guaranteed.