This Town on the Costa Dorada Is Perfect for Experiencing Carnival: Party and Parades

On the shores of the sea and with pleasant weather, there is a place known for its festive atmosphere and beautiful beaches. With a lively promenade and an old town full of history, it attracts visitors from all over. Additionally, its popular events fill its streets with life and color throughout the year.

One of the most anticipated moments is its carnival, a festival that transforms Calafell into a spectacle of music and fun. With vibrant parades and activities for all ages, this event is a must for locals and tourists.

Calafell Carnival

The Calafell Carnival, known as Carnaval Xurigué, is one of the most prominent in the region. It will be held from February 28 to March 2, with a special day on March 15. During these days, the municipality is filled with parades, costumes and music, creating a unique atmosphere of celebration and fun.

On Friday, February 28, the celebrations begin in Plaza Catalunya in Calafell town with a children's chocolate party and a grand show that marks the start of the 2025 carnival. The afternoon continues with the Calafell Town Carnival Parade at 7:30 p.m., where the troupes parade with their magnificent floats full of color and music. At the end, there is a choreography contest on Monturiol Street followed by a party.

On Saturday, March 1, the party moves to Segur de Calafell. At 12:00 p.m., the Segur de Calafell Carnival Parade begins. In the afternoon, at 5:30 p.m., the Children's Carnival is held at Pavelló Jaume Vilamajó, where the little ones enjoy music and games in a family-friendly atmosphere. The night culminates with the spectacular Calafell Beach Carnival Parade at 10:00 p.m.

On Sunday, March 2, the celebration continues with another Children's Carnival at Joan Ortoll Pavilion at noon. In the afternoon, at 5:30 p.m., the Carnival Parade once again fills Calafell Beach with life, closing the weekend with a parade.

Finally, on Saturday, March 15, the awaited Cos Blanc Festival arrives on Monturiol Street. Starting at 7:00 p.m., the street is filled with confetti, lights and music, creating a unique spectacle. This festival is famous for its electrifying atmosphere and its joyful ambiance, where locals and visitors come together to celebrate until the early hours of the morning.

Location and Inhabitants

Calafell is located in the province of Tarragona, in the Baix Penedès region, Catalonia. It is divided into three centers: Calafell, Segur de Calafell and Calafell Beach, in addition to several urbanizations. In 2022, it had a population of 29,102 inhabitants, combining the charm of a coastal town with the vitality of a tourist spot.

This municipality is easily accessible from Barcelona and Tarragona, making it a popular destination for both local and international tourists. During the carnival, its streets come alive, attracting visitors looking to enjoy a festival full of color and joy.