Zach Pozniak, Expert in Washing: 'It's the Best Product at Costco and They're Going to Change It'

Costco in the Spotlight. Zach Pozniak, a laundry expert and content creator on TikTok, has caused a stir among Costco consumers.

In a video posted on March 17, Pozniak warned about a change that could affect one of the most popular products. It concerns the Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean HE liquid detergent.

Praise for Costco's Detergent

Pozniak, known on TikTok as "jeevesny," highlighted the advantages of this detergent. In his video, he described it as a product of excellent quality and price.

"It's a high-quality detergent that I recommend, it cleans really well and is very well positioned in terms of price," the expert commented. This recommendation made many followers feel concerned about its future availability.

The video quickly amassed nearly 173,000 views, and many users expressed their concern. Several commented on what they would do if the detergent were withdrawn, suggesting that they stock up while they still could.

The Change of Manufacturer at Costco

Costco warns that the reason behind this possible withdrawal has to do with a change of manufacturer. Henkel, the company currently producing the Kirkland Signature detergent, recently announced a restructuring of its product portfolio. In a press release issued in February, Henkel revealed that it had completed an adjustment in its Consumer Brands business.

As part of this restructuring, Henkel sold its Retail Brands business to First Quality Enterprises. This sale includes the production of products like the Kirkland Signature detergent. This change has caused uncertainty among consumers, who fear that the product may no longer be available or that its quality may be affected.

Comparisons with Kirkland Diapers

The change of manufacturer is not a new issue for Costco shoppers. Recently, Costco changed suppliers for Kirkland brand diapers, resulting in a perceived drop in quality. This change sparked much criticism, and now consumers fear the same will happen with the detergent.

"This is like the diaper thing again," commented a TikTok user. "They changed the Kirkland diapers and now they're bad. If they change the detergent, it'll be the same," added another. These comparisons have fueled consumers' fear, who don't want to see the same drop in quality of this popular detergent.

Consumer Reaction

Social media have been the main space where users expressed their concern. On Reddit, many users began calculating how much longer they could use the detergent bottles they already had at home. "Now I'm doing calculations to know when I'll run out of my 5 bottles of Kirkland," wrote a shopper.

Other users were even more alarmed, speculating about possible alternatives if the detergent were withdrawn. The uncertainty about the future of this product has caused much anxiety among consumers, who are used to relying on the Kirkland brand.

Price and Availability

Despite the rumors, the Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean HE detergent remains available at Costco for now. Its price is one of its main advantages: a 146-load container costs around 20 dollars, making it an affordable and effective option for many households.

However, the concern persists. Shoppers who don't want to risk running out of their favorite detergent are already taking measures. Some are buying large quantities to ensure they have enough supply while awaiting a possible product withdrawal.

What Alternatives Exist?

Although the future of the Kirkland detergent remains uncertain, some users are already looking for alternatives. Brands like Tide and Persil could be viable options, although they tend to be more expensive. Despite everything, most shoppers are reluctant to abandon the Kirkland detergent due to its excellent quality-price ratio.