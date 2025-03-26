Aldi Confirms Breaking News in the United States: It's a Lot of Money!

If you're one of those who enjoy special offers, you've surely heard about Aldi's Golden Tickets. This strategy by the supermarket chain is creating a lot of buzz at their store openings. But what exactly are they and how can you get one to save on your shopping? We tell you everything here.

What Are Aldi's Golden Tickets?

Aldi's Golden Tickets are a kind of gift card given to the first customers who arrive at the new stores on their opening day. Can you imagine arriving at the store, doing your shopping, and seeing the total price reduced thanks to a direct discount?

| Aldi

That's how simple the operation of these golden tickets is. The lucky ones who receive one of these tickets can get discounts of up to $100 on their next purchase, depending on the number they get.

How to Get a Golden Ticket?

If you're wondering how to get one, the answer is easy: arrive early. The Golden Tickets are reserved for the first 100 customers who arrive at the store at its opening. When the doors open, the first 100 customers receive a laminated card with a number from 1 to 100.

The lower your number, the better the discount you'll receive. However, there are some important requirements you must keep in mind.

| Pinterest

Requirements to Obtain the Golden Ticket

Not everyone can get a Golden Ticket, although the process is quite accessible. First, you must live within a radius of 50 miles (80 kilometers) of the store that is opening. Additionally, only one golden ticket is allowed per household, and you must be over 18 years old.

If you're one of the lucky ones to receive the Golden Ticket, keep in mind that you won't be able to combine it with other offers or promotions. Also, if you lose your card, it won't be replaced, so be careful!

How Much Is the Discount of the Golden Tickets?

The discount of the Golden Tickets varies, as it depends on luck. The first 70 customers will receive a $10 ticket, the next 20 will get one for $25, and the 10 lucky ones in the top spots can win up to $100.

This discount can be especially useful if you're buying more expensive products, like meat or exclusive Aldi products. Taking advantage of this discount on higher-priced products can mean good savings on your purchase.

Where Are New Aldi Stores Opening?

Aldi continues to expand, and if you live in one of the states where new stores are opening, your chances of getting a Golden Ticket increase. The chain plans to open up to 800 new stores by 2028, and openings are already scheduled in states like Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, New York, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. If you live near any of these locations, don't hesitate to be on the lookout for the new store opening to get your Golden Ticket.