Neither Milk nor Croissant: This Is Lidl's Luxury Product to Breakfast Like a King

Lidl innovates once again in its home product catalog, aiming to make many moments unique. This week, it presents an item that combines functionality and entertainment. Designed to add a touch of magic to your coffee or tea moments, this product promises to captivate customers.

Discover Lidl's Most Magical Mug

Lidl's novelty is a high-quality porcelain mug that changes color upon contact with hot beverages. When pouring liquid at a temperature above 140°F (60°C), the mug transforms its design or shade. As the beverage cools, it returns to its original appearance, indicating if your coffee or tea is no longer hot.

This mug has a capacity of approximately 10.1 fl. oz. (300 ml), ideal for all types of infusions or long coffees. However, it is important to note that it is not dishwasher or microwave safe, as extreme heat could damage its magical effect. Hand washing is the best option to keep its color-changing mechanism intact.

Lidl has launched this collection with four different designs: aurora borealis, flowers, console, and zodiac. Each model offers a distinct visual effect when the mug is hot, allowing you to choose the one that best suits your style. The console design is perfect for video game lovers, while the zodiac design will delight those looking for a more mystical touch.

The price of each mug is only 2.99 euros, making them an affordable and original option. This special offer will be available only during this week at Lidl stores. Since the units are limited, it is advisable to go as soon as possible to avoid missing out on them.

Made of High-Quality Porcelain

These mugs are not only functional but also add a playful element to the drinking experience. By changing color with temperature, they offer a visual way to know if your drink is still hot or has already cooled down. This detail makes them an original gift for friends and family who enjoy coffee or infusions.

The high-quality porcelain guarantees durability and resistance. The finish is elegant and sturdy, ensuring that each design maintains its appearance over time. Additionally, its size is perfect for everyday use, whether at home or in the office.

The four available designs allow you to choose the one that best suits your personality or collect them all. Each model has been carefully selected to offer a unique visual experience when changing color. They are ideal for both adults and children, turning every sip into a special moment.

It is important to remember that, due to their sensitivity to heat, these mugs require special care. They should not be used in microwaves or dishwashers to maintain their functionality intact. A gentle hand wash with warm water and soap is sufficient to preserve their appearance and properties.

The limited availability of these mugs makes them a special acquisition. They will only be in Lidl stores during this week, so it is advisable to go as soon as possible to not miss the opportunity to have them at home. With their affordable price and innovative design, they are emerging as one of the most sought-after products of the moment.

