Mercadona Drops the Bombshell and Customers Are Amazed: This Is the Delight That's Taking Over

Mercadona expands its line of healthy products with a new high-protein drink. Designed for those seeking nutritious and practical options, this new product promises to meet the needs of the most demanding consumers. Available in two delicious flavors, it presents itself as an ideal alternative to incorporate quality proteins into the daily diet.​

Flavor and Nutrition in Every Sip

The supermarket chain Mercadona has recently launched an innovative drink within its +Proteins line. This drink, available in chocolate and vanilla flavors, stands out for its high protein content, providing 26 grams of protein per 11.2 fl. oz. (330 ml) unit.​

This product is designed to adapt to the current lifestyle. Its to-go format allows it to be consumed anywhere and anytime, facilitating the intake of proteins necessary for the body. Additionally, being a lactose-free drink, it is suitable for people with intolerances, broadening its accessibility.

| Mercadona

The incorporation of this drink into the +Proteins range responds to the growing demand for products that contribute to a balanced and healthy diet. Mercadona continues to strive to offer options that meet the needs of its customers, maintaining quality and flavor in every launch.​

The price of this drink is 1.20 euros per 11.2 fl. oz. (330 ml) unit. This makes it an affordable option for those looking to complement their diet with an extra protein intake. ​Additionally, it can be taken anywhere with great convenience.

Benefits of Mercadona's New Protein Drink

The consumption of high-protein drinks offers multiple health benefits. Proteins are essential for tissue repair and building, immune system function, and the production of enzymes and hormones. Incorporating this drink into the daily diet can help meet the necessary protein requirements.​

Moreover, the versatility of chocolate and vanilla flavors allows for a pleasant taste experience, adapting to each consumer's preferences. Its creamy texture and balanced flavor make this drink a delicious option for any time of the day.​

| Mercadona

The practicality of its to-go format makes it easy to consume in everyday situations. For example, after a workout session, at work, or as a snack. This feature makes it a convenient alternative for those seeking quick and healthy options without sacrificing flavor.​

With this launch, Mercadona reinforces its commitment to offering products that align with current trends in healthy eating. The new protein drink is a testament to its dedication to innovating and meeting customer expectations, providing nutritious and delicious solutions.

Prices and offers updated on 03/13/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes