Who Is Juan Carlos Escotet, the Businessman Who Is Now Richer Than Juan Roig

Juan Carlos Escotet is one of the entrepreneurs who has surprised in recent years with his rise in the ranking of the richest people in Spain. His name, which until recently wasn't as prominent compared to other magnates in the country, has burst onto the scene. In this 2025, he has managed to unseat Juan Roig, owner of Mercadona, placing himself among the richest in Spain.

This rapid leap in his fortune has captured the attention of the business world, and his story has begun to be followed by many. What initially seemed like a moderate success is now a great surprise for the Spanish economic sector. Escotet has managed to establish a prominent presence in just a few years.

A Meteoric Rise in the Forbes List

Juan Carlos Escotet is a Hispanic-Venezuelan entrepreneur, born in Venezuela, but he has developed much of his business career in Spain. Escotet has experienced impressive growth in his wealth in recent years. In 2024, his fortune was 4.074 billion euros, but in 2025 it has reached 6.859 billion euros.

This increase of more than 2.700 billion in one year has allowed him to place himself in the third position among the richest people in Spain. Surpassing figures like Juan Roig, owner of Mercadona, who currently holds the fifth position.

Escotet is an executive known for his leadership in the financial and sports sectors. He is the president of Abanca, one of the most important financial entities in Spain, and he presides over Deportivo de la Coruña. His ability to combine these sectors has allowed him to increase his fortune so significantly in a short time.

His presence on the Forbes list has also had a global impact, as he is in the 430th position worldwide. This reflects not only the growth of Abanca but also Escotet's power as an investor and business leader in Spain. His ability to seize opportunities in different sectors has been key to his rapid rise.

The Other Big Names on the List

Despite Escotet's impressive rise, the Forbes list continues to be dominated by some of the most powerful figures in the Spanish economy. Amancio Ortega, the founder of Inditex, remains the richest person in Spain, with a fortune exceeding 100 billion euros. His wealth continues to be the highest in the country, consolidating his position among the richest people worldwide.

Behind Ortega is his daughter, Sandra Ortega, who holds the second position in Spain with more than 10 billion euros. Although her wealth is still far from her father's, her growing influence in the business world places her in a prominent position. Other businesswomen, such as Hortensia Herrero, vice president of Mercadona, and María del Pino, daughter of the founder of Ferrovial, also maintain their place in the top 10.

The rise of Juan Carlos Escotet highlights how new names are gaining ground in the country's economy. Although he is still far from fortunes like that of Amancio Ortega, his rise reflects a renewal in the country's business leadership.