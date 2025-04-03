Costco No Longer Hides What Happens With Its Star Product in the United States: $600

A recent video by Humphrey Yang, a popular financial advisor, has left many in the United States stunned. Yang explained how he managed to sell a gold bar, which he bought at Costco for $2,359, for $2,955, making a profit of nearly $600 in less than a year. The video has become a viral hit, reaching nearly four million views, and many followers can't stop talking about this seemingly easy deal.

Buying Gold at Costco: An Unexpected Investment

Costco, known for offering great discounts on products, surprised its customers in 2023 when it started selling gold bars exclusively through its online store. Although initially some saw this as a curiosity, it soon became an opportunity for investors. Humphrey Yang, a content creator with over 4 million followers, jumped at the chance to buy one of these bars, taking advantage of its price: $2,359.

| en.e-noticies.cat

What seemed like a simple purchase turned into an investment move. In a subsequent video, Yang showed how he sold the bar at a precious metals specialty store for $2,955. "Sounds good to me, so let's cash it in," Yang commented, satisfied with the profit he had made.

The Sale of the Bar and Humphrey Yang's Surprise

The store where Yang sold the bar, Witter Coin, offered him what is known as the "spot price": the value of gold in the market at that moment. However, the final price was adjusted with a small 2% discount, which is the store's usual profit margin. Yang asked the seller about how often people sold bars and was surprised to learn that out of every six people selling bars, only one was buying.

"Five or ten a day! That's a lot!" Yang exclaimed, amazed by the number of bars the store was buying. This comment sparked a big reaction among his followers: many were surprised by the investment potential in Costco bars. Some joked about the fact that, while gold can drop in price, Yang's move was a resounding success.

| Instagram, @costco_spain

Is Gold a Profitable Long-Term Investment?

Although the gold market can be volatile, many are beginning to take the possibility of investing in Costco bars seriously. What once seemed like a rarity or a collector's item is now seen as an opportunity to make profits, especially if purchased at the right time.

This case has left many wondering if they are missing out on an investment opportunity. Some even rushed to check current gold prices online, eager to know if this trend will continue.