On Monday, a Bombshell Arrives at Lidl: What Your Kitchen Is Begging For Under €10

Lidl continues offering innovative solutions for the kitchen with its latest product, designed to make daily tasks easier. This accessory is perfect for those seeking precision and convenience when measuring ingredients and liquids. With modern technology and a functional design, it stands as an ideal option to enhance the kitchen experience.

Precision and Ease of Use in One Device

This Lidl item features a function that allows measuring liquids up to 1.5 l (0.4 gal) and weighing solid ingredients up to 5 kg (11 lbs). Its LCD screen makes reading measurements easy, while the simple controls ensure anyone can use it without complications. Additionally, it offers conversions between various units like grams, ounces, pounds: ounces, milliliters, fluid ounces, and cups, adapting to different types of recipes.

One of the most notable features is its removable measuring cup, which makes cleaning after each use easier. This is especially useful for those looking to save time on their culinary tasks. Moreover, the tare function allows subtracting the weight of containers, making precise measurement of ingredients simpler.

| Lidl

The jug also features an automatic shut-off system, ensuring efficient battery use. The overload and battery change indicators are useful for keeping the product in good condition for a longer time. It includes a 3 V CR2032 battery and an instruction manual to facilitate its use.

This product will be available in Lidl's physical stores starting this Monday for one week. This will allow customers to easily find it on the shelves. However, it is also available for online purchase, offering a more convenient option for those who prefer shopping from home.

Compact Size for Easy Storage

This utensil has dimensions of 23.1 cm (9.1 in) long, 13.4 cm (5.3 in) wide, and 17.2 cm (6.8 in) high, making it an easy-to-store accessory in the kitchen. The measuring jug's capacity is 1.5 l (0.4 gal), sufficient for most family-sized recipes. With a weighing range of up to 5 kg (11 lbs) and a graduation of 1 g, 0.05 oz, or 1/8 cup, it offers great precision for food preparation.

| Lidl

The price of this useful accessory is 9.99 euros, making it an affordable option for those seeking functionality without spending too much. This value-for-money makes it one of the best options on the market, especially considering its measuring capacity and practical design.

The product is also ideal for those who value practicality in the kitchen, as precise measurement and easy cleaning save time. Additionally, its compact design facilitates its use in small spaces or kitchens with a lot of equipment. It is not necessary to be an expert to make the most of this utensil, as it is designed to make daily life easier.

Prices and offers updated on 04/12/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes