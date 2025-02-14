What to Buy and What to Avoid at Costco: 5 Recommended Products and 5 That Aren't Worth It

Costco is one of the favorite stores in the United States for buying in bulk. Its promise of good prices and quality products has won over millions of customers. However, not everything this chain sells represents a good purchase. Some items may end up costing more than in other stores or going to waste before you use them.

According to an analysis by 24/7 Wall St, there are products that are worth buying at Costco and others that are better purchased elsewhere. Here we tell you which ones they are.

5 Things You Should Buy at Costco

1. Kirkland Bottled Water

If you frequently buy bottled water, Costco is an excellent option. A pack of 40 Kirkland bottles costs only $3.99, a price hard to match even at Walmart.

2. Kirkland Organic Eggs

Eggs are a staple in any household. At Costco, you can buy two dozen organic eggs for less than $9. Although it seems expensive, their quality and price per unit make it a smart purchase.

3. Kirkland Maple Syrup

Kirkland's maple syrup is organic, pure, and has excellent flavor. A 34 oz. bottle costs $15, a price hard to beat. Additionally, it lasts quite a while, making it a worthwhile purchase.

4. Kirkland Clothing

Costco's clothing is a great option if you're looking for quality at a good price. You can find jerseys, leggings, pants, and more with quality comparable to Target but at a lower cost.

5. Kirkland Peanut Butter

Kirkland peanut butter is one of the best options for making a delicious PB&J sandwich. A package of two jars costs only $13, making it an economical and good-quality purchase.

5 Products You Should Avoid at Costco

1. Spices

Costco's spices come in containers that are too large. Although their price seems attractive, they are likely to lose their flavor before you finish the jar. According to 24/7 Wall St., it's best to buy spices in smaller quantities to avoid waste.

2. Skincare Products

Buying creams and lotions at Costco isn't always the best option. Most have a shelf life of less than a year, so they might expire before you finish them. 24/7 Wall St. recommends buying them at pharmacies like CVS or Walgreens, where there are frequent discounts.

3. Rotisserie Chicken

Costco's rotisserie chicken is one of the store's most economical options. However, according to 24/7 Wall St., its flavor isn't the best. Other stores like Publix offer juicier and better-seasoned options, making them a better choice.

4. Milk

Although Costco is often synonymous with savings, milk isn't the best deal at this store. According to data from 24/7 Wall St., supermarkets like Walmart and Target sell milk up to a dollar cheaper per gallon.

5. Fresh Fruits and Vegetables

Fruits and vegetables may seem like a good deal at Costco, but their packages are too large. 24/7 Wall St. warns that these products have a short shelf life, so you might end up discarding some before consuming them.