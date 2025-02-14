The Classic Restaurant Reopens After 20 Years in the United States: Confirmed

After two decades of absence, the Tex-Mex food chain Chi-Chi's is set to return to the United States in 2025. Its comeback will be led by Michael McDermott, son of one of the brand's founders, who seeks to renew the restaurant's concept without losing its original essence.

Since Chi-Chi's closed its last restaurants in 2004, the brand has remained present in supermarkets with products like sauces, tortilla chips, and margaritas. These items have been marketed under the Hormel Foods line, a company that has now reached an agreement with McDermott to use the Chi-Chi's name in this new phase.

| en.e-noticies.cat

"The nostalgia for Chi-Chi's is undeniable. We have seen how our brand has impacted families across the country. We believe this is an opportunity to return with a combination of the best of the past with a fresh approach," McDermott stated in a release.

The Expansion Plan and Brand Relaunch

Although the exact number of branches has not yet been announced, the company plans to open its first restaurants in 2025. The strategy aims to reconnect with longtime customers while adapting to new culinary trends.

McDermott, in addition to his experience in the restaurant industry, has a strong emotional bond with the brand. Michael grew up witnessing his family's legacy in the business.

"I still have fond memories of my childhood in the Chi-Chi's restaurants that my father built throughout his career. This has inspired and motivated me to follow my own path in the restaurant industry," the entrepreneur expressed.

The Rise and Fall of Chi-Chi's in the United States

Chi-Chi's was founded in 1975 by former Green Bay Packers player Max McGee. During the 80s and 90s, it became one of the most popular Tex-Mex food chains in the United States. Its dishes and festive atmosphere positioned it as a sector benchmark, expanding to multiple cities.

However, in the 2000s, various financial problems affected the company. Additionally, a health crisis impacted its reputation, leading to the definitive closure of its restaurants in 2004. Despite this, its name never completely disappeared, as its supermarket product line kept the brand recognition alive.

The Return of a Tex-Mex Classic

The announcement of Chi-Chi's return has caused excitement among those who nostalgically remember its iconic dishes. With this relaunch, the brand seeks to regain its status as a Tex-Mex benchmark in the United States and attract new generations.

The agreement between Hormel Foods and Michael McDermott marks the beginning of this new phase. With a renewed strategy, the chain hopes to reposition itself in consumers' preferences and write a new chapter in its history.