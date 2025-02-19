Walmart Makes Last-minute Decision on Eggs After What Happened at Costco

Walmart also moves as its rivals have already done. The price of eggs continues to rise in the United States. The shortage has led supermarkets to impose purchase restrictions. Now, Walmart has made a decision that affects its customers.

The crisis began with the avian flu outbreak, which forced millions of chickens to be culled in the country. As a result, the supply was drastically reduced and prices went up. In response to this situation, Costco and Whole Foods set limits on egg purchases. Now, Walmart has joined the list of retailers with restrictions.

Walmart Announces Limits Like in Other Supermarkets

A Walmart spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that the chain now allows the purchase of only two 60-egg packages per customer. This aims to prevent some from buying large quantities while others are left without the product.

Walmart isn't the only one with this measure. Costco and Whole Foods had already imposed a limit of three egg packages per day. Trader Joe's has been even stricter, allowing only one dozen per customer.

"We hope these limits help ensure that as many of our customers as possible can buy them when they visit Trader Joe's," the company told Fox Business.

Panic Buying in Supermarkets

Concern over the shortage has led to compulsive buying. In some supermarkets, customers have emptied the shelves in a matter of minutes.

A viral video showed Costco shoppers filling their carts with eggs. In less than 10 minutes, the store's stock was depleted. These scenes reflect consumers' fear of not finding the product on their next purchase.

In Chicago, Aldi customers reported that several stores are also limiting egg purchases to two dozen per person.

Publix, although it hasn't imposed restrictions, acknowledged that its stores are having trouble stocking up. "The products in this section have limited availability," the company told CNN, assuring that they are working to solve the situation as soon as possible.

Rising Prices and Consequences

The cost of eggs has reached historic levels. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in December 2024, a dozen cost $4.15 in some areas.

The USDA warned that the situation could worsen in 2025. Prices are estimated to increase by up to 20% more due to the shortage.

"The supply of eggs remains limited and inconsistent in many retail markets, which has led supermarkets to restrict purchases to extend their available inventory," the agency explained.

The price increase has also affected the restaurant industry. Waffle House announced a 50-cent surcharge per egg on its menus.

"Consumers and restaurants are making tough decisions," the chain indicated. "We are continuously monitoring the price of eggs and will adjust or remove the surcharge as market conditions allow."

Egg Theft: A New Trend

The shortage problem has even led to crimes. In Pennsylvania, a group of thieves stole approximately 100,000 eggs from a distribution truck. The merchandise was estimated to be worth $40,000.

These types of thefts reflect the economic impact of the crisis. With rising prices and an unstable supply, both retailers and consumers must adapt.

What's Next for Walmart and Its Customers

As the crisis progresses, Walmart and other retailers will continue to monitor the situation. Depending on product availability, they may adjust their sales policies.

For now, the restrictions will remain in place. Shoppers should be prepared for high prices and less availability in the coming months.