A Walmart Employee Reveals the Company's Big Secret in the United States

Getting a job at Walmart is a popular option for thousands of people in the United States, especially among immigrants. The supermarket chain offers job openings with accessible requirements, making it an attractive destination for those seeking employment. A young Venezuelan woman, after several failed attempts, finally secured a position at Walmart and now shares her tips to increase the chances of being hired.

The Application Process at Walmart

Ángeles Barrios, a Venezuelan influencer with more than 24,000 followers on TikTok, explained in a video what the application process at Walmart is like. Through her account @angeles.barrioss, she offered recommendations on what to do and what to avoid to be considered for a vacancy. "At Walmart, you don't need to know English to be hired, I'll tell you what to do and what not to do to get hired," she explained in detail to her followers.

| en.e-noticies.cat

Barrios shared that she tried to apply to Walmart twice without success, but managed to get the job on her third attempt. "The first thing I did wrong was apply to only one store and put very few available days. The key is to put all days as available, even if it's not the case for all," she explained.

Key Tips for Being Selected at Walmart

In addition to putting all days as available, Barrios suggested applying to several positions instead of just one. "What you should do is apply to multiple positions, I recommend reading the descriptions and applying to at least four positions that match what you can do," she recommended. According to her experience, this approach increases the chances of being selected.

After submitting the application, Barrios explained that Walmart's managers will contact the candidate within a few days. "You will receive a message, check the link every day to see the status of your application, if there are pending steps, they will appear in gray," she detailed. In her case, she applied on December 3 and on the 11th of the same month received a message to choose a date for her interview.

| Walmart

The Interview and Final Process

Barrios's interview was simple and focused on basic questions, such as her availability, her education, and her work experience. "The questions were super simple: why do you want to work at Walmart? What are you studying? What jobs have you had before?" she commented. At the end of the call, she was informed that she should come in the next day for an in-person interview.

During the in-person interview, Ángeles Barrios was asked again about her availability and was shown the area where she would work if selected. A few days later, on December 22, she attended the orientation, where she was asked for her Social Security and another identification document. She also had to fill out tax-related forms and received her uniforms to start her new job.

Available Positions and Benefits at Walmart

Walmart offers various vacancies, mainly in areas such as customer service, cashiers, product restocking, and online order preparation. Salaries vary, but some positions can pay up to $27 per hour. Additionally, the company provides additional benefits such as medical insurance, employee discounts, and funded educational programs.