Juan Roig, Owner of Mercadona, Makes a Decision That Affects Hortensia Herrero

Mercadona, the supermarket giant in Spain, continues to show its strength through a series of key strategic decisions. Recently, the company made a significant change that directly affects Hortensia Herrero, a key figure in the business structure.

Mercadona's board of shareholders has decided to reelect Herrero as vice president of the company, a position she has held for some time. Additionally, a change in the duration of the directors' terms was approved, which will now be six years instead of five. These adjustments are part of the company's strategy to ensure the continuity of its leadership structure and maintain its stability in a highly competitive market.

Hortensia Herrero's Reelection and Her Role Within Mercadona

Hortensia Herrero, who owns 28% of Mercadona's shares, remains an influential figure in the company's management. Her reelection as vice president not only confirms her key role in decision-making but also reinforces the family leadership that has characterized the company since its inception. Despite not having a direct operational role in the stores, her influence within Mercadona remains essential to maintaining the strategic direction.

In the board of directors, the Roig family continues to be the cornerstone of the company. Juan Roig, who owns 51% of the shares, continues to hold the position of executive president, while his daughters and his wife Hortensia Herrero hold other relevant positions. This family model has been crucial for Mercadona, allowing it to make unified decisions and ensure that the company's vision and values remain intact.

The reelection process and the extended duration of the directors' terms also respond to a need for stability in a constantly changing business environment. With these adjustments, the Valencian company ensures that decision-making will be more consistent over the years, which is key to continuing to grow.

Strategic Changes in the Headquarters and Business Structure

One of the most significant changes from this board of shareholders was the decision to move Mercadona's headquarters. Since its founding in 1977, the company had its headquarters in Tavernes Blanques, but it will now move to Albalat dels Sorells, in Valencia. This move reflects the company's willingness to adapt to the times and strengthen its presence in the region, while improving connectivity and logistical infrastructure.

The change of headquarters also underscores the importance that Mercadona places on its constant evolution. While the business model remains based on family principles, the company has managed to adapt to new times, allowing it to expand its presence. Today, Mercadona has more than 1,600 supermarkets distributed between Spain and Portugal, and more than 100,000 employees.

With this strategy, Mercadona continues to show its capacity for adaptation and growth. Despite the changes in the headquarters and the reelection of the directors, the company maintains its internal stability. The figure of Hortensia Herrero, along with the Roig family, remains an essential pillar in the company's leadership.