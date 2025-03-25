Walmart Copies Costco in the United States and Launches a Historic Announcement: Confirmed!

Walmart has decided to expand its network of gas stations in the United States. This is a decision that comes as a direct response to the success of its competitor, Costco.

Walmart seeks to replicate Costco's business model, which has successfully combined fuel sales with its membership model. This strategy has attracted millions of consumers and, in turn, increased traffic to its stores.

| Walmart

In the next twelve months, Walmart will open dozens of gas stations and convenience stores in various parts of the country. This expansion is part of a larger project that involves the renovation of more than 45 locations. According to Quartz en Español, Walmart is adopting a similar approach to Costco, which has successfully exploited this niche for years.

Cheap Fuel, the New Hook

Costco's model, which combines low-priced gasoline with its membership, has proven to be highly profitable. Customers flock to Costco's gas stations in search of the best price. This, in turn, boosts sales in its stores, making gasoline a key factor in its success.

Walmart has decided to follow Costco's example. The company plans to offer competitively priced gasoline and add a quick shopping experience.

The new stations will feature small stores, limited assortment, and efficient service. This approach aligns with current consumer trends, where shoppers prefer speed and convenience in their purchases, especially after the pandemic.

| Costco

A Response to the New Economic Context

The current economic environment is challenging. Competition is fierce, margins are tight, and consumers are more price-sensitive. In this context, offering low-priced fuel becomes a smart way to attract and retain customers.

Fuel prices are a constant concern for millions of Americans. With this expansion of gas stations, Walmart hopes to capture the attention of those consumers looking to save on gasoline. Like Costco, Walmart is betting on fuel as a tool to increase its customer base.

Transformation of the Retail Model

But Walmart will not only expand its presence in the fuel market. The company is redesigning the experience at its gas stations.

In addition to selling gasoline, Walmart plans to offer ready-to-consume products, beverages, and other essential items. The new convenience stores will be more modern and functional.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Grok

This change responds to a growing trend in consumer behavior: the need for quick and convenient shopping. Walmart wants to create a space that combines efficiency, low prices, and quality products. The idea is to offer a quick experience both for those who only need gasoline and for those looking for something more during their visit.

Walmart's move comes at the same time that Costco is also adjusting its strategy. Costco has decided to extend the hours of its gas stations in North America. This aims to attract more customers and face the increasing competition.

A Silent War Between Two Giants

The competition between Walmart and Costco is not new. Both companies have faced off in various sectors, but now the battle for control of gas stations is intensifying. Both understand the value of this business, and it's not just about offering low prices but attracting more customers to the stores.

| Costco

Walmart has a significant advantage due to its logistics network and its presence across the country. With thousands of locations, it has the ability to quickly expand its fuel offering. Additionally, the company has the necessary infrastructure to integrate gas stations into its business model.

On the other hand, Costco has managed to create a loyal member base, which gives it an advantage in terms of customer loyalty. Consumers who subscribe to its membership model benefit from exclusive prices and highly valued service. Although Walmart is entering this market late, it has the backing of its name and its distribution power.

The outcome of this competition between the two giants could greatly benefit consumers. The battle for low prices and convenience at gas stations has begun. In the end, the American consumer could be the big winner.