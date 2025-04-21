No One Demanded the Good News That Amancio Ortega and Juan Roig Just Received

The business world of our country has witnessed an event that few anticipated. Amancio Ortega, founder of Inditex, and Juan Roig, owner of Mercadona, have reached a historic milestone that puts Spain on the global map. Both entrepreneurs have achieved a new accomplishment, positioning them on the international stage.

Their business projects have entered the prestigious club of the 50 best family businesses in the world. Thanks to the revenue volume of their companies, Inditex and Mercadona have managed to stand out in this ranking, prepared by the consulting firm EY and the University of St. Gallen. This achievement underscores the impact that the two companies have had on the Spanish and global economy.

| Nicolas Menijes, Inditex, Europa Press

A Historic Step for Spanish Family Businesses

The inclusion of Mercadona and Inditex in the Global Family Business Index represents a milestone for Spanish companies. This index, which has been compiled for more than ten years, includes renowned century-old firms such as Bosch, Roche, or Schwarz (owner of Lidl), reports Es Diario. That two Spanish companies, still under family control, have managed to enter this select club is a clear sign of their success and solidity.

What makes this achievement even more significant is that both Inditex and Mercadona continue to be managed by the founding families. Amancio Ortega, through his daughter Marta Ortega, and Juan Roig continue to lead their respective empires, which shows the ability of family businesses to endure and evolve. Despite the different sectors in which they operate, both business models are considered examples to follow in many business schools around the world.

| Europa Press

The Positive Impact of These Companies on Spanish Society

The Global Family Business Index highlights not only the size and profitability of Mercadona and Inditex but also their positive contribution to the communities where they operate. These companies have had a notable impact on the local economy, creating thousands of jobs and fostering economic development in various regions. Additionally, the efficiency in their operations and the sustainability of their business models are characteristics that are valued in this type of ranking.

| Zara

Mercadona, with its food product distribution model, and Inditex, with its innovative approach to fashion, are examples of how family businesses can adapt to modern times. In the case of Inditex, the generational transition with Marta Ortega at the helm marks a new stage for the company. Meanwhile, in Mercadona, Juan Roig continues to play an essential role in management and direction.

This recognition also reinforces the importance of perseverance and innovation in the business world. Additionally, it sets a precedent for future generations of family entrepreneurs, who can see in these two giants a model to follow in terms of management and strategic vision.