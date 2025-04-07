Walmart Confirms the Worst Fears in the United States: Starting This Monday

The retail giant Walmart is back in the headlines, this time due to a controversy that has caused discontent across much of the country. What seemed like a discreet corporate strategy has led to a national call for protests and boycotts. The first actions already have a set date.

On April 7, several stores in the United States could be the scene of the first mobilizations. Behind these actions is the group People's Union USA, which accuses the company of having abandoned its commitments to equity, inclusion, and diversity.

The Origin of the Conflict

Indignation grew after Walmart ended several programs related to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Among the most controversial measures is the cancellation of funding for its racial equity center. Additionally, the company withdrew from the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index.

Reactions have not been long in coming. The spokesperson for the organizing group stated: “Regardless of your political stance, you should agree that corporate greed and political corruption are suffocating this country.” He added: “If you need something, look for it locally; if you can't find it, wait; we'll cut the cord.”

Although the main boycott will focus on Walmart, the strategy has also been compared to other similar protests, such as those directed at Target in previous months.

Impact on Consumption and Other Reactions

Data show that, so far, Walmart's change of stance on DEI has not caused a drastic drop in its clientele. Traffic among white, Black, Hispanic, and Asian consumers barely varied, with a slight drop of 2.6% among Asian consumers. However, a previous boycott on February 28 had already left a mark.

On that day, web traffic to the online store fell by 9%, while physical stores reported a 5% drop. In contrast, Costco experienced a 22% increase in visits that same day, partly due to maintaining its diversity policies. On social media, comments are polarized: some support the boycott, while others criticize it and defend Walmart's decision to withdraw the DEI programs.

Boycotts That Don't End Here

The protest actions will not be limited to April. From May 20 to 26, another specific boycott of Walmart is scheduled. The agenda also includes a general "economic blackout" on April 18, followed by a boycott of General Mills from April 21 to 28.

Amazon, McDonald's, and other major brands are also in the crosshairs for future protests this spring and summer. Meanwhile, Al Sharpton has requested a meeting with PepsiCo to demand that they restore their DEI policies. If they don't, he warns, they could be next on the boycott list.