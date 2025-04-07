Sam's Club Copies Costco and Announces the Most Demanded News

Major retail chains continue to reinvent themselves to capture the attention of their most loyal customers. This time, Sam's Club has decided to make a practical shift that hasn't gone unnoticed: the new move is already evident in almost all its stores in the United States. Although it seems like a simple improvement, it can make a big difference for regular drivers.

More Hours, More Savings

The adjustment has focused on the operating hours of its gas stations. 90% of Sam's Club gas stations now open from 6 a.m. and close one hour later than usual. This measure aims to facilitate access to fuel, allowing members to fill up their tanks more conveniently, and the change isn't isolated.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Sam's Club, Peopleimages.com

Following an industry trend, Costco also recently extended its hours. "Generally, our stations are now open one hour longer than they used to be, and some even open earlier," stated its CEO.

Advantages That Make a Difference

In addition to the new hours, drivers can also benefit from exclusive promotions. Members with the Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi get a 5% cashback on gas if they refuel at their stations. Meanwhile, Walmart offers a 10-cent discount per gallon to those who use Walmart+.

In parallel, Walmart, owner of Sam's Club, is working on expanding its network of stations. More than 45 new locations will be added or renovated in 2025, raising the total number to 450 in 34 states. The goal is to cover more territory and continue attracting customers who value convenience.

New Digital Membership Policy

Sam's Club is also betting on digital: a customer recently reported that the chain is phasing out physical membership cards. From now on, users will need to use the mobile app to access their benefits. "You have to have your phone with you because everything is connected to the app," she explained on social media.

| Walmart

According to her, the decision aims to limit the sharing of a single account among multiple people. "Once you activate the digital card, the physical one stops working," she wrote. Several users have commented on social media that they still have the physical card, but others confirm that it is no longer available.

Strategic Reinforcement for the Coming Years

The goal of Sam's Club and Walmart is clear: to offer more convenience, better prices, and an experience adapted to new habits. "By adding dozens of fuel and convenience stations this year, we're giving more value to our customers," commented a Walmart spokesperson. The American chain, with more than 4,600 stores and 600 Sam's Club locations in the United States, seeks to lead the transition toward more agile, connected, and efficient consumption.