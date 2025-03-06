Walmart Confirms Last-Minute Rumors: $300M

The Walton Family Holdings Trust, one of the main shareholders of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), made a significant sale of shares in the company. According to a recent filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the transaction took place between March 3 and March 5, 2025.

In total, 2,821,510 shares of the retail giant were sold. The sale prices ranged from $94.7854 to $99.0056 per share, resulting in an approximate value of $307.5M.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Grok

The Impact on the Walton Family's Stake

Despite this sale, the Walton family continues to hold a significant position in Walmart. After the transaction, the Walton Family Holdings Trust retains 591,537,005 shares.

The family's stake remains a key factor in Walmart's ownership structure. This type of operation is closely watched by investors, as it can influence the market's perception of the company.

Walmart's Performance Over the Last Year

Walmart's shares have shown strong performance. Over the last year, they have recorded a 62% growth, consolidating their position in the retail sector.

According to InvestingPro, Walmart maintains an overall financial health rating of GOOD. This indicates that the company continues with stable operational performance, reinforcing investor confidence.

Recent Strategies and Alliances

Beyond the share sales, Walmart continues to advance in various strategic initiatives. Recently, the company celebrated 20 years of collaboration with Feeding America, reinforcing its commitment to fighting hunger in the United States.

| Walmart

Through its annual campaign "Fight Hunger. Spark Change.", Walmart and Sam's Club have donated more than 4,082,331 tons (3,704,000 metric tons) of food and contributed nearly $271M to combat food insecurity in the country.

Expert Analysis on Walmart

Various analysis firms have adjusted their forecasts on Walmart based on its financial performance and growth prospects.

UBS raised the target price of the shares to $112, maintaining a Buy recommendation. It highlighted the increase in market share and growth in alternative businesses.

TD Cowen set a new target price of $115, highlighting Walmart's strategic focus on high-margin areas such as the marketplace and advertising.

RBC Capital, meanwhile, reduced its target price to $107. It argued that the forecasts for the fiscal year 2026 did not meet market expectations, although it maintained an Outperform rating.

BMO Capital continues to see a promising future for Walmart. It maintains its Outperform recommendation with a target price of $110, highlighting digital expansion and growth in same-day delivery services.

Outlook for Walmart

Despite the recent share sale by the Walton family, Walmart continues to focus on its growth. Its diversification and digitization strategy, along with the confidence of several analysts, reinforce its position in the market.

With these moves, the company seeks to strengthen its presence in key sectors and continue to be a leader in the global retail industry.