Shocking: Few Knew It and Now It's a Hit at Mercadona: Healthy and for Only €1.50

Mercadona has an option that has quickly become a success among its customers thanks to its good and recommendable characteristics. This food is ideal for those following a gluten-free diet and also stands out for its versatility and flavor. With a focus on quality and ease of preparation, this product satisfies those looking for something different in their daily diet.

Easy to Prepare and with a Delicious Flavor

This Mercadona product is ideal for those who want to enjoy a light and nutritious alternative. With a smooth yet firm texture, it can be used in a wide variety of dishes. Whether in soups, stir-fries, or joining other ingredients, it perfectly adapts to different recipes, absorbing sauces and broths without losing its consistency.

Its preparation is quick and simple, for example, if used in soups, just boil it in water for 2 to 4 minutes. Then, it is drained and rinsed with cold water to stop the cooking, leaving it ready to be added to the favorite broth. For stir-fries, it only needs to be soaked in hot water for 6 to 10 minutes and then stir-fried with the desired ingredients.

| Mercadona

Additionally, one of the strong points of these noodles is that it contains no gluten, making it a perfect option for people with celiac disease or gluten intolerance. This characteristic makes it a safe and delicious option for all those looking for healthy alternatives without compromising flavor.

Nutritional Benefits and Culinary Versatility

These Mercadona noodles are an excellent source of fiber and vegetable proteins, making them an ideal option for those looking to increase these nutrients in their diet. Additionally, they are low in saturated fats, making them suitable for maintaining a healthy nutritional profile. Their rice and tapioca base not only offers health benefits but also gives them a neutral flavor that easily adapts to any preparation.

They are perfect for a wide variety of recipes, from vegan dishes to recipes with meats and seafood. They can be the ideal accompaniment to a vegetable stir-fry, a chicken stew, or a fresh salad. Their ability to absorb sauces and flavors makes them even more appealing, as they enhance the ingredients with which they are prepared.

| Mercadona

The price of these noodles is 1.50 euros per 200-gram package, making them an accessible option for all budgets. This competitive price, combined with their high nutritional value and versatility in the kitchen, makes them an essential item in many homes.

Mercadona's noodles are an excellent alternative for those looking for gluten-free options full of flavor. With their easy preparation, nutritional benefits, and affordable price, they have managed to position themselves as one of the best options on the market. If you haven't tried them yet, it's time to include them in your pantry and enjoy a quick, healthy, and delicious meal.

Prices and offers updated on 03/12/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes