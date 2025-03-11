Surprise at Lidl: Last-minute Decision on the Most Luxurious Olive Oil of All

Lidl continues to surprise its customers with products that combine quality, innovation, and sustainability. On this occasion, it has launched a novelty that promises to transform the culinary experience in many homes. Cutting-edge technology meets tradition to provide a high-quality option that also supports local and sustainable agriculture.

Technological Innovation to Ensure Complete Traceability

This new product from Lidl stands out for its advanced traceability system, which has been implemented thanks to collaboration with the technology company Izertis. Through a QR code on each bottle, consumers can learn about the product's origin, type of cultivation, location of the olive groves, and the production process. This blockchain technology ensures that each bottle of oil comes from an authentic and verifiable source, generating trust and transparency for the consumer.

The project joining this launch, called Olivar Tradicional, seeks to promote sustainable agricultural practices and preserve low-yield olive groves. This initiative also contributes to environmental protection, helping to combat soil erosion and fostering biodiversity in producing areas. The oil obtained through this project aims to offer a high-quality option while respecting sustainability principles.

This extra virgin olive oil has a positive impact on rural development, ensuring the profitability of crops and providing a fair price to farmers. With this initiative, Lidl contributes to the revitalization of rural areas and supports more than 250,000 families who depend on olive production. This collaboration with the Union of Small Farmers and Ranchers (UPA) and the Migasa Group reinforces Lidl's commitment to the agricultural community.

Flavor, Quality, and Accessibility for All Households

The extra virgin olive oil launched by Lidl not only stands out for its traceability and sustainability but also for its exceptional flavor and quality. This product offers a smooth, fruity, and perfectly balanced taste, ideal for a wide variety of dishes. Its versatility makes it the perfect companion for salads, fish, meats, and pasta, adding a touch of freshness and smoothness to Mediterranean cuisine.

This oil will be available in 500 ml bottles in more than 30,000 units in Lidl supermarkets throughout Spain, both on the mainland and in the Canary Islands. This way, the product reaches a large part of the public, offering a high-quality option at an affordable price for everyone. Lidl has become a reference for those seeking extra virgin olive oil in their stores, with an offering that includes various varieties.

This AOVE Primera Cosecha is priced at 5.89 euros per 500 ml bottle, making it a competitive option in the market, providing excellent value for money. This accessibility is one of the product's main advantages, allowing consumers to enjoy a high-end oil without compromising their budget. Lidl's commitment to sustainability and transparency makes this oil an even more attractive purchase for those seeking responsible products.

The oil will be officially presented at the international olive oil fair, Expoliva, in May 2025. This reaffirms Lidl's commitment to innovation in the Spanish agri-food sector and its role as a leader in market transformation.

