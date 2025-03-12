Walmart Releases Another Last-Minute Statement About Eggs: 'We Don't Have...'

Walmart has reassured its U.S. customers, ensuring that no restrictions will be imposed on egg purchases. Despite this, many consumers are seeing higher prices in stores. The reason for the egg shortage, according to the company, is avian flu. This outbreak has affected egg production and raised prices across the country.

Walmart Reiterates Its Commitment to Low Prices

In a recent statement, Walmart explained that it is working with its suppliers to meet the demand for eggs. "We currently have no purchase limit on eggs," the company said. "Although supply is tight in some areas, we are working closely with suppliers to keep prices as low as possible," it added.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Walmart, DAPA Images

American Customers React to Walmart

However, users on social media haven't stopped commenting on the high prices. A tweet shared by a customer indicated that at their local Walmart, a dozen large eggs were selling for $5.97. Additionally, organic or free-range eggs were reaching prices close to $11 per dozen.

Price Variations Across the USA

Price differences are also noticeable depending on the area. A user commented that at their Walmart, a box of 18 eggs went from costing $17.98 in January to $11.97 in March. Although the price has dropped since the beginning of the year, it remains high compared to other points of sale. However, some consumers consider that Walmart's prices aren't as high as in other local stores.

| Walmart

Cheaper Alternatives Outside Walmart

Despite the price hikes, some shoppers have found more economical alternatives. A user shared that at a local store, a box of 18 eggs from a Hutterite colony cost $5.39. This price is notably lower than Walmart's, leading several to explore options outside the big chains.

Concerns About Product Quality

In addition to prices, some customers have expressed concerns about the quality of the eggs. A shopper shared that the brown eggs she bought had dark spots on the shell, which disappeared when she tried to clean them. "The shell discolored from brown to beige," she commented, raising questions about product hygiene in some cases.

Walmart Remains Committed to Quality

Despite the criticisms, Walmart continues to assure its customers that its products are of high quality. The company ensures that it is closely monitoring the avian flu situation and other factors affecting supply.